Menswear used social media this year to announce “very special things”, which led to speculation that the band could be reunited.

If a reunion is imminent, these may be the first appearances at menswear since lead singer Johnny Dean put together a new line-up for a charity gig in 2013.

The tweet, which is the first from the band account since 2016, says that “SOMETHING VERY SPECIAL HAPPENS IN MENSWE @ RLAND” and ends with five instrument emojis that represent each band member. See the full post below.

GUYS!!! GUYS!!! SOMETHING SPECIAL HAPPENS IN MENSWE @ RLAND !!! STAY TUNED ON THIS ACCOUNT !!! THIS IS NOT AN EXERCISE !!! WE REPEAT!!! THIS IS NOT AN EXERCISE !!!

To be honest, some very special things are happening this year. Tell your sweet buddies!

🎸🎸🎸🥁🎤

– menswe @ r (@menswearband) January 31, 2020

Menswear released their debut album “Nuisance” in 1996, including the hit singles “Daydreamer” and “Being Brave”. The band broke up in 1998 after their second album “Hay Tiempo!”

A Twitter prank by guitarist Chris Gentry, in 2012, led many people – including frontman Dean himself – to believe that “Nuisance” had finally reached platinum.

BBC 6 music presenter and former menswear drummer Matt Everitt also questioned the correctness of the story and said to NME: “To be honest, the idea that ‘Nuisance’ has sold 300,000 copies worldwide seems suspicious, but Twitter seems very much to be suspicious I’m keen on the idea. So who am I supposed to fight? “

Then he joked: “Although I’m thinking about it now, my annual license fee checks (around £ 83) would indicate something is wrong here. At the moment, however, I expect that our lengthy Led Zeppelin reunion with the O2 and 15 CD / DVD / Blu-ray box set will become reality in good time before Christmas. “