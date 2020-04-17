Special to help medical staff at home together

This is what happened in the world of television on Saturday, April 17 and April 18. It is always east.

Top options

One World: Together at Home (Saturday, 8 a.m., full list of available video sources below): We stayed in all these shelters for a long time, and the special works made by the musicians from the living room look like old hats. But despite this standard, this custom-made “with Lady Gaga” is quite assembled and kinda quite weird. An entertaining game: Choose all four names from the list below and assign them to the appropriate Golden Girl. Let’s go first: Samuel L. Jackson Dorothy, Megan Rapinoe Sophia, Paul McCartney Rose and Usher-well, Usher is clearly Blanche.

A World, a historic, cross-platform that will celebrate and support health workers and others on the front lines is a global specialty and the World Health Organization for leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. calls for “increasing investment in global health”.

A World: Together at Home (deep breath): ABC, CBS, NBC, BBC Music, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, iHeart Radio, Yahoo, Twitter and YouTube.

Permanent coverage

Star Wars: Clone Wars (Disney +, Friday, 3:01 p.m.).

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.)

For children

The Last Kids in the World: Book 2 (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 p.m., premiere): This fascinating post-apocalyptic story returns for a second walk today, with more monsters, zombies and world-class actors giving entertaining soundtracks. “There is no lack of imagination in the various horrible creations,” said Gwen Ihnat, adding about the first walk:

Jack prepares a perfect hero for a perfect hero by exploring this potentially bright landscape, finding the location of a lost palate, raiding a grocery store, and finding various powerful tables of all the monsters to better prepare for the next show. Although it may seem impossible to have a happy ending, Jack takes his time to be extraordinarily entertaining, while the children are left out of the spotlight with their unusually sad state of mind.

Can you bend The first “book” on Netflix – an hour-long special as a new part.

At home on stage

Opera Phantom (YouTube, Friday, 1 a.m. 48 hours): To support the Actors Foundation, Andrew Lloyd Webber broadcasts a show 48 hours a week (24 hours in the US). This week’s entry is Opera Superstition, which is only worth watching (and if you have a child who loves music at home, we promise).

Wild cards

#blackAF (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., first season): “A comic that sounds less bright and laughing than black work, #blackAF is most effective for” restarting “when faced with serious family problems. A black work season featuring four arcs of Dre and Bow facing a possible divorce, reflecting on Barris’ relationship with his wife saw a story line, a biracial anesthesiologist named Rainbow … It was impossible to imagine ABC breaking Dre and Rainbow in a good way on Tuesday – an anchor at night, but it looks like anything could happen at #blackAF. As Tyler continues to take advice from Perry, it’s an unexpected and refreshing kind of excitement for the idea of ​​the upcoming #blackAF season: ‘Tell me your experience. No one can tell you how it will be.’ ‘Then look for the rest of Patrick Gomez’s pre-weather research later today.

Very hot at work (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 p.m., first season): On the heels of The Circle and Love Blind’s leap, Netflix is ​​pulling again for the success of the show with this new dating show. To catch up too hot (English) collects 10 ridiculously attractive, sexually negative loneliness from all over the world and throws them into a tropical resort. They are trying to make a mess for a month before being informed about the location of the series: if everyone stays neutral, they will earn $ 100,000 – even a kiss on the lips will cost the whole group money. Stunning narrator Desiree Burch says the goal is to develop meaningful emotional connections in this sexually explicit mood. But any hope of love is blindly shattered by the blind journey of growth, as the cast begins to leave more good for its own pleasure, and even worse, the group plans to commit a crime to cost money. An international and sexually positive group is appreciated, but it can be difficult to find someone who will take root among the group. (Patrick Gomez)

Selah And The Spades (Amazon Prime, Friday, 3:01 p.m., stream premiere): “If you take Harry Potter, put it in a paper bag and shake it violently, you’ll have a movie where the main part of Selah And The Spades is only partially assigned. Elements. It takes place in the local YA setting of an elite boarding school; Haldwell Boarding School and for the students of the day, the students are divided into five groups, no hats are needed. Each of these groups is responsible for feeding a certain teenager: one throws sides, another bets racketeering on football games, another helps his classmates cheat on exams, the other is to help management not to suspect anything. But the strongest of these is Sales, led by student Selah (Lovie Simone), who sells drugs that cause explosive scams. “Katie Rife’s read the rest of the film review here.

