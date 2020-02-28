[Special: U.S. postpones summit with ASEAN leaders amid coronavirus fears – resources]



Persons have on masks as a preventive measure from the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand February seven, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has decided to postpone a conference with leaders of Southeast Asian nations around the world it had planned to host on March 14 because of to problems about the coronavirus outbreak, two U.S. officers common with the issue said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump experienced invited leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to satisfy in Las Vegas right after he did not go to a summit with the group in Bangkok in November.

The U.S. Point out Division did not promptly react to a request for comment.

The conclusion arrives amid rising fears that the virus will spread in the United States as nations around the world report new infections, companies announce curbs on employees’ vacation and international stock marketplaces go on to plummet.

U.S. Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo had mentioned on Monday preparations for the meeting have been going forward in spite of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, David Brunnstrom Added reporting by David Shepardson Enhancing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall)