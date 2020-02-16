[Special Video clip Premiere – The Fireplace – Kirsty Almeida]

Taken from Kirsty Almeida’s not too long ago-introduced sixth studio album, Moonbird, ‘The Fire’ is a comforting and deeply emotional track which addresses the confusion and soreness of the ending of a romantic relationship.

Engaging the listener with the power and frustration, as well as the deep inner turmoil and suffering of becoming on your own after a connection breakdown, ‘The Fire’ is manufactured even a lot more personal by Kirsty’s vocal depth and outstanding songwriting. By layering effortlessly beautiful acoustic melodies beside an understated mix backing vocals and the sweet tone of a piano, Kirsty Almeida creates musical bliss.

Accompanying the launch of this observe from Moonbird is a deeply emotional music movie. Created by Rich Williams, the video portrays each heat and vulnerability which is correctly matched to both of those Kirsty’s amazing vocals and the themes of the track.

Located in a teepee decorated with very small fairy-lights, Kirsty is introduced as the two susceptible and deeply empowered by the video’s producer, Prosperous Williams. Her like of 19th century parlour guitars inspires equally ‘The Fire’ and this video – these smaller sized acoustic guitars ended up usually crafted for women of all ages to entertain and had been made to in shape the petite frame of women of all ages at the time, reflecting their femininity.

Kirsty describes the online video as getting about “how we confine ourselves to what we know because it is safer than stepping out into magic.”

“Daily life is out there ready for all of us to explore… it’s just outside of our convenience zones.”

Moonbird is an enthralling and passionate album from earth-recognised artist Kirsty Almeida and was combined and mastered by GRAMMY award-profitable engineers Jerry Boys (Buena Vista Social Club/Toumani Diabateì) and Greg Calbi (John Mayer, Norah Jones and Bon Iver). The album protect was shot by iconic Rock Archive photographer Jill Furmanovsky (Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, The Clash). Moonbird can be found on Bandcamp here.

You can catch Kirsty and The Troubadours, stay at The Fulfilled, Bury on 29 February, Trades Club, Hebden Bridge March 13, Chetham’s Library, Manchester on 14 March and Priestley Higher education, Warrington on 23 March. Extra dates to abide by. Find tickets on her website here.

Locate Kirsty Almeida on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.