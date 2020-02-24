specifics-of-new-supertramp-biography-revealed

A new e book charting the highs and lows of Supertramp’s vocation will be posted by Wymer on April 17. The Rational Reserve – A Supertramp Compendium by Laura Shenton contains a foreword by the group’s saxophone player John Helliwell.

The illustrated hardback files the turbulent partnership concerning co-vocalists Roger Hodgson and Rick Davies. Also incorporated are highlights these kinds of as their to start with professional breakthrough in 1974 with Crime Of The Century and the results of Breakfast In America in 1979, as properly as the neighborhood gigs and demanding tours in involving.

As singer Hodgson reported of Davies in 1979: “We’re both of those oddballs and we have by no means been equipped to talk way too substantially on a verbal level. There’s a incredibly deep bond, but it is unquestionably typically on a musical stage. When there is just the two of us taking part in with each other, there is an outstanding empathy.”

Hodgson is presently on tour and will enjoy six shows in the British isles this summer months.

Roger Hodgson 2020 Uk Tour

Jun 13: London Royal Medical center Chelsea



Jun 14: Liverpool Empire



Jun 16: Glasgow SEC Armadillo



Jun 17: Birmingham Symphony Corridor



Jul 07: Brighton Centre



Jul 08: Southend-On-Sea Cliff’s Pavilion