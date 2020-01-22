Spectacular photo shows pickup truck overturned in Hayes accident

A driver was taken to hospital as a “precaution” after an overturned van in Hayes.

The vehicle was left sideways on Lansbury Drive at its junction with Fairholme Crescent after crashing around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday January 21.

Metropolitan police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service have been called and the road remains closed.

A Met spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, to report an overturned pickup truck on Lansbury Drive at the junction with Fairholme Crescent in Hayes.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service were present.

“The driver was taken to a hospital in West London as a precaution.”

No arrests have been made.

An image posted by the Twitter account @MPSHillingdon shows the white van overturned at Lansbury Drive.

Bus lines 90, 195, 696, 697 and U7 are hijacked while the police are dealing with the incident.

