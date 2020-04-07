Spectacular super moon due to the Irish sky

A super moon will be visible in the Irish sky on Wednesday morning as it comes closest to Earth.

A full moon is expected at 3:35 am and will be visible in both the morning and evening skies for the next few days. This week’s moon is known as a super moon because the full moon coincides with the perigee or its closest approach to Earth. Earth’s lunar orbit is slightly elliptical rather than circular, which means that it is closer at times.

The moon was already big and almost full this week and if people can’t wait for tomorrow, it will appear spectacularly big and bright in the sky on Tuesday evening from around 8:30 p.m. However, technically speaking, it won’t be full or a super moon until Wednesday morning.

It will continue to be large and bright in our sky Wednesday and Thursday evening before appearing gradually smaller and less full.

As of Wednesday morning, the moon will be 356,000 kilometers from Earth. At its peak, or the most distant point, it is 405,000 kilometers.

Therefore, the super moon will be between 12 and 14% larger than normal.

The forecast for the next few days is mainly for dry weather, so there is a good chance of seeing the super moon in all its glory.

This particular moon is called the pink super moon because it corresponds to the spring bloom of the moss pink in North America.

The moon before Easter is known in the Christian calendar as the Easter full moon.

The mobile Easter celebration takes place on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox which takes place on March 21.

Good Friday, April 10, there will be a conjunction in the morning sky of the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars, which will all be clearly visible to the naked eye.

The three bright planets will appear online from the horizon.