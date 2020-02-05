Speculation about upcoming Brit clash confirmations

World Boxing News May 2nd, 2020

The British heavyweight dispute between Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce and British champion Daniel Dubois is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.

A hastily arranged press conference was announced to the media on Wednesday, leading to immediate speculation about an official announcement.

The information read: “Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions will hold a special press conference tomorrow. The official announcement of one of the most anticipated battles to be held in Britain in recent years. “

Taken together, Joyce and Dubois are the obvious choice. British fans could now see the compromise between the couples in a pay-per-view clash this spring.

Promoter Frank Warren had previously revealed that the discussions were proceeding well.

LARGEST

“The biggest fight in Germany is progressing well. Hopefully we will be able to share some good news in the not too distant future, ”said Warren in his latest column.

“Daniel Dubois against Joe Joyce is an absolute blast in a fight between two heavyweights with enormous potential and origin. It is the biggest fight that has to be fought for either of them.

“I hear the argument about where Joe has to go when he is defeated by a much younger man in Daniel. It’s nonsense to say that it would be fatal to his career.

“Joe is a first class operator. An elite amateur who took the plunge into professional play right from the start. It is never just a loss that affects a fighter’s prospects, it is how to lose and against whom.

“It would be no shame to lose against Daniel or vice versa. If you have a big fight that the public wants to see, then most of the time someone has to lose.

OPPORTUNITY

“Definitely, certainly in the heavyweight division, a victory and you are right in the middle again. They put it down to find out.

“The proof of the pudding is someone like Dereck Chisora ​​who had several options to come back.

“What is certain is that there will be no return for either Daniel or Joe once this fight has taken place. It will be big, meaningful fights for our big boys. “

An appointment is scheduled for April 18 at the O2 in the BT Sport Box Office.

It should stay that way unless things have changed since last week.