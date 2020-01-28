Speeding up payment rails, old and new

divide

When it comes to innovations in payment transactions, transaction speed is often the catalyst that drives change. A review of this week’s latest innovation initiatives has shown that this applies to innovators looking for ways to improve existing tracks – like ACH – as well as those looking to develop entirely new tracks, including real-time payments (RTP) and blockchain, have started transactions.

The Clearing House extends RTP offer

The clearing house, which operates one of the newest real-time payment lines in the USA with the RTP network, wants to offer payers the opportunity to use the faster payment line by increasing the transaction limits.

The higher transaction thresholds announced last week raise the limit from $ 25,000 to $ 100,000 as of February 1st. This could lead to a wider use of RTP in B2B payments.

“Increasing the transaction threshold to $ 100,000 is the next logical step for the growing RTP network,” said Steve Ledford, senior vice president of product strategy and development, The Clearing House. “Businesses and consumers often want to send higher value payments, and the $ 100,000 limit helps meet their needs.”

As more and more banks integrate into the payment network, these financial service providers are also examining how they can also use RTP for their corporate customers.

One of the youngest is the MUFG Union Bank, which has announced the introduction of RTP services for its corporate and business customers. According to the financial institution, expanding access to payment channels for businesses will support these customers’ cash flow management initiatives.

“Real-time payments offer our customers the speed of payment processing that enables them to meet their business needs in a rapidly changing digital commerce environment,” said Ranjana Clark, head of Global Transaction Banking and Transaction Banking Americas and President of Bay Area.

Same-Day increases the adoption of ACH

While RTP was launched as a new payment line to solve payment frictions, NACHA, which manages the ACH payment line, announced that its latest service in the existing payment network, Same Day ACH, is helping to accelerate acceptance of the line.

In a press release last week, NACHA announced that 6.4 billion transactions were completed in the ACH network in the fourth quarter of last year, 8.1 percent more than in the previous year. Same Day ACH saw an impressive 39 percent increase in the fourth quarter, reaching 71.3 million payments.

“The fourth quarter was the first full quarter in which ACH payments on the same day exceeded 1 million a day,” Nacha President and CEO Jane Larimer said in a statement. “We are pleased with the growing acceptance of Same Day ACH among companies and consumers.”

While it is unclear how much of the ACH transaction volume enabled B2B payments on the same day, NACHA found that B2B payments recorded 1 billion ACH transactions in the quarter, an increase of 12.6 percent.

SMBs that hug the blockchain track

Outside of the mainstream financial services market, blockchain continues to offer some interesting opportunities and challenges for B2B payments.

For example, recent research by HSB has shown that a third of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States currently accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and invest even more in crypto for their own use. Although this new payment technology has advantages, such as speed, HSB Vice President Tim Zeilman recently told PYMNTS that the trend also exposes many small businesses to security and fraud risks, especially considering the childhood of the insurance room for crypto and cyber security companies.

For example, losses related to cryptocurrency exchange hacks can rarely be fixed, while a strong presence in crypto trading could attract the attention of some shameful players, he warned.

