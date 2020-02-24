spencer-oliver-phone-calls-deontay-wilder-‘the-worst-technological-heavyweight-boxer-in-history’-immediately-after-tyson-fury-bashes-‘bronze-bomber’-in-las-vegas-rematch

Spencer Oliver has launched an astonishing attack on Deontay Wilder in the wake of the American’s defeat at the fingers of Tyson Fury.

On a sodden Saturday night in Las Vegas, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ was bullied and humbled all-around the ring by a more substantial and more powerful Fury than their to start with fight some 14 months in the past.

Getty Photographs – Getty Tyson Fury developed a beautiful show to conquer Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

Unlike the initially contest in Los Angeles in which Wilder managed to fall the elusive but timid Fury, the ‘Gypsy King’ bit down on his gum defend and walked straight by way of the major punches Wilder experienced to offer you.

Possessing switched trainers for the struggle, the Brit deservedly lifted his new WBC belt aloft in front of a raucous MGM Grand Backyard garden Arena crowd and was handsomely rewarded for his bravery.

For Wilder, he had to receive many stitches in his left ear which bled throughout the fight. He now has 30 times to invoke his rematch clause for June, although a third struggle appears to be somewhat trivial.

And Oliver pulled no punches in his scathing evaluation of the Alabama indigenous, who was pulled from the battle by his corner in the 3rd spherical.

Getty Visuals – Getty Wilder was stopped in the seventh after the corner threw the towel in

He advised Jim White on talkSPORT: “Take Deontay Wilder’s electric power away, and he is most likely – and this is my truthful view – the worst technical heavyweight boxer in background to acquire a entire world title.

“I suggest, he has obtained no boxing capacity! It’s easy, he throws a jab and he rushes in at rapidly rate to land a ideal hand.

“And that is where by the power comes from.”

He added: “He had a gross inflammation on the facet of his confront, his ear was bleeding and his co-ordination was absolutely absent.

“I realized there was a issue as early as the third spherical – it was only a matter of time ahead of it was accomplished.

“And he was obtaining crushed up round, after round, following spherical and it started off getting a small bit unpleasant to check out.”