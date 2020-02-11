Spending by astute smokers (and tobacco sellers) helps keep government books in surplus

An annual race to beat the rise in tobacco excise taxes on January 1 helped keep the government’s books in surplus.

On Tuesday, the Treasury released the New Zealand government’s accounts for the six-month period ending December 31, showing that the Crown had a small surplus of $ 437 million.

It was ahead of the Treasury’s forecast for a deficit of $ 82 million.

READ MORE:

• Imperial Tobacco plans to close the Petone plant and 122 jobs at risk

• The income of the dairy owners concerned will be reduced if the retail sale of tobacco is prohibited

• Ministry of Health: tobacco laws preventing the suppression of vaping

The documents indicated higher than expected revenues, as revenues from excise duties on tobacco products were higher than expected.

Indeed, the figures showed a hint of excise duty on tobacco at the end of last year.

The Treasury received $ 724 million in excise taxes in December, more than a third of the $ 2 billion forecast for the 12-month period ending June 30.

The tobacco excise paid in December accounted for almost 43% of the tobacco excise paid in the first six months of the year.

But based on trends from previous years, the figures do not indicate an increase in smoking, but a generalized game of excise rules to avoid the impact of annual tax increases.

Just as smokers can ease the burden by getting their supplies before the end of the year, so too do retailers and even tobacco companies.

As the cigarette tax increases on January 1, excise duty is not charged at the point of sale, but when the product arrives in New Zealand.

This means that if a tobacco company imports additional products into New Zealand in December, but the product is not sold until the following year, the excise tax has been paid until the following year.

Likewise, a dairy that purchases tobacco products in December may pass on the excise increase on January 1, but the higher selling price will be retained by the retailer.

This phenomenon has been playing for years, with a boom in excise duties on tobacco in December, before a plunge in January.

Treasury forecasts assume that this will be the case every year, although for years the Treasury has underestimated the burden of the country’s tax levies on tobacco.

In December 2018, the Treasury recorded $ 637 million in excise duties on tobacco, which again represents about a third of the total forecast for the year. The following month, in January 2019, the excise duty on tobacco dropped to $ 90 million.

In December 2017, the Treasury recorded $ 628 million in excise duties on tobacco, about 150 million more than what the Treasury had expected to pay. A month later, in January 2018, the excise duty on tobacco dropped to $ 72 million.

Taxpayers Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke said that the nature of addiction meant that there would likely be more behavior with each tax increase.

“This is just another item on the laundry list of unintended consequences of the tunnel visionary push for annual tax hikes,” said Houlbrooke.

“It is difficult to blame people facing extremely high tax rates when they find, in a completely rational way, legal means to minimize their financial pain.”

Despite the decline in smoking rates, annual increases in excise taxes have seen the amount the government receives from smokers increase steadily.

In the year before June 30, 2019, the government received $ 1.98 billion in tobacco excise, $ 173 million more than the previous year.

Tobacco excise to date is more than $ 150 million higher than forecast by the Treasury in the first six months of the fiscal year, but the Treasury has said that “most of the variances are temporal in nature. and should not persist until the end of the year. “

.