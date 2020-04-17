Spicks And Specks Is Again With A 00s Episode This Sunday

Hands on buzzers, for the reason that it’s time again to enjoy Spicks and Specks. Isolation is bringing the massive guns of family quizzes back again out this weekend, with the legendary ABC audio trivia display returning for a very distinctive a person-off. Forged your brain back to the glorious days of the 2000s people today, for the reason that that’s what quizmaster Adam Hills will be focusing on.

Finally, an episode of Spicks And Specks wherever I might actually know some answers.

Quizmaster Adam Hills will be joined by the incredible Alan Brough and Myf Warhurst as team captains for an episode that is bound to have you forgetting specifically how substantially of a shit show the real earth is.

If that wasn’t fairly more than enough to entice you, the trio will also be joined by Ella Hooper, Nic Cester, Joel Creasey and Sarah Kendall. I indicate, converse about a self-iso treat.

The legendary display will be getting factors back to the noughties, a time long right before coronavirus ruined your chances to sink a beer at the pub, get laid or go on a holiday getaway. It actually was a significantly easier time when our toughest decisions bundled which close friends were deserving of your MySpace top 8 and no matter whether or not to invest your challenging attained money on the Outrageous Frog polyphonic ringtone for your Nokia.

Basically, you’ll get to relive all of the finest bits of the start of the century, with out the headache of dial-up web. What more could you maybe want?

The 00s particular is aspect of the minimal run of themed episodes, together with the 90s and Australian tunes quizzes we have already viewed, and yet another key episode that’ll be hitting our screens in the following number of months.

The exclusive airs on ABC Television set at 7.40pm on Sunday evening, so mark your calendars, (nearly) obtain your mates and get ready for a actually *cooks kiss* night of tv.

If you miss it, or you just want to re-live the iconic 90s and Australian specials (which includes particular visitors like Tina Arena, Missy Higgins, Nina Oyama and Rove McManus), you can test out Spicks And Specks on iview.