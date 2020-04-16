‘Spider-Man’ Star Dane DeHaan Confirms Sinister 6 Film Was Planned

Dane DeHaan confirmed a Sinister 6 movie was being prepared just before Sony and Disney agreed to co-create new Spider-Gentleman movies.

Sony’s The Wonderful Spider-Gentleman franchise released Dane DeHaan’s Harry Osborn to the movie series and seemingly laid the groundwork for the overall look of several Sinister Six villains in long run initiatives. On the other hand, the underwhelming box office overall performance of The Remarkable Spider-Person 2 at some point resulted in Sony and Disney reaching a landmark deal to co-generate new films that includes the wall-crawler.

Therefore, Sony’s previous options for the franchise, which include the Sinister Six, ended up shelved following the studio and Disney opted to reboot the Spider-Man franchise for the MCU. Throughout an interview with Collider, Dane DeHaan confirmed that strategies for a Sinister Six film would have included him as Harry Osborn:

“Not always. I believe it’s very evident they have been all placing up for like a Sinister 6 form of situation and there was absolutely communicate of performing all that before all the Disney, Marvel things happened. But I simply cannot convey to you I know specifically what it was gonna be. I just know that there unquestionably would have been a Sinister Six ingredient to it. And, you know, at least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborne would have been involved.”

Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard was previously connected to write and direct the Sinister Six film, which had a release scheduled for November 11, 2016, prior to Disney and Sony’s deal place a halt to these ideas.

Supply: Collider