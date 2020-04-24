Spike Lee calls for cinemas to be restored during the coronavirus

Spike Lee opposed the decision to open cinemas in Georgia, despite the widespread coronavirus worldwide.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has sparked controversy after recently announcing that he would lift quarantine restrictions from April 27 and reopen a selection of non-essential businesses, such as movie theaters.

Director BlackKklansman made it clear that he did not support the decision in a statement posted by Vanity Fair.

He said that the focus should be on testing people for the virus, not opening cinemas.

Theaters in Georgia may reopen. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo.

“Open theaters now? Damn it,” Lee wrote. “I have a lot of films to do, not Rolin, TESTING TESTING and Mo ‘TESTING (sic).”

This comes after Lee was named president of the jury at the 73rd Cannes Festival, which was to run from May 12 to May 23, 2020.

Due to travel restrictions, the Cannes pandemic has been delayed, but Lee’s appointment remains historic as the first black jury chief.

Lee stated in his statement: “In this life I have lived, my greatest blessing was when they came unexpectedly, when they came out of nowhere. When I was called, I was given the opportunity to be president of a jury in Cannes until 2020. i was shocked, happy, surprised and proud at the same time.

“For me, the Cannes Film Festival (besides being the most important film festival in the world – not despising anyone) has had a huge impact on my film career. You can easily tell that Kahn changed the trajectory of who I became in the world of cinema. “

Initially, the festival was postponed until the end of June, but organizers said the event is unlikely to take place this year.