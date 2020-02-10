Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in LA Lakers suit

Spike Lee paid tribute to late Kobe Bryant at the Oscars last night by wearing a purple suit.

The pioneering director, a die-hard NBA fan, was wearing a purple suit with a yellow trim – the colors of Bryants Los Angeles Lakers when he attended the prestigious ceremony.

The director of BlackKklansman confirmed MailOnline the reference to the late basketball star and said: “It is for Kobe and my way of paying tribute.”

Lee not only adopted the Lakers’ colors, but also completed the look by wearing Bryant’s jersey number 24 on his jacket reverse and back of the jacket and wearing a pair of his signature Nike shoes.

Spike Lee chegou homenageando Kobe Bryant no #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DhYSZz4IOs

– Rap Mais (@RapMais) February 9, 2020

Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident last month with his daughter Gianna and seven others, had previously worked with Lee on Kobe Doin ‘Work, a 2009 documentary film in which the NBA icon’s preparations for a crunch- Game against the San Antonio Spurs were spelled out in the 2007/2008 season.

He said of Bryant ‘s impact on Los Angeles: “I only got here this morning and I see that you can’t miss it everywhere on the bus.

“LA, the world, but above all LA, he grew up here, came in when he was 17, and we all, and myself, take this great gift of life for granted. “

In the meantime, the Oscars have been dominated by historical successes for parasites – the first foreign language film to receive the award for best film in Oscars history.

It also won the awards for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Editing Quality.

Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for his title role in Joker, while Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress award as Judy Garland in Judy.