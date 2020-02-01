Spike Lee stages the film adaptation of David Byrne’s “American Utopia”

Spike Lee will stage a film version of David Byrne’s “American Utopia” tour.

As a deadline report, the full-length adaptation of the live show, which NME described as “the most ambitious and impressive live show ever”, will appear in 2020. A quote after which Byrne named a live EP of the tour and executive produced by Byrne himself.

Byrne spoke in a statement about the film and said, “Pinch me. That couldn’t have worked better for this project.

“Directed and produced by Spike Lee – two socially engaged teams, three, if you count us in the band, who come together for something that I think is moving, important and that no one has seen before.”

David Byrne’s American Utopia. Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

NME recently traveled to New York City to see the Broadway adaptation of the “American Utopia” tour and concluded that it is “still the best music experience in the world”.

“You feel that Byrne always knew where a show like this could end: on Broadway,” continued Thomas Smith. “It’s a live concert, but unlike many live shows, it has a narrative that goes beyond the simple” artist plays songs, fans cheer, we all go home “.

“The songs in American utopia are clear requests and considerations about a country that could one day create a better home for everyone in that country. This type of connection can only work in the most intimate environments. “