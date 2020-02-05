Spike Lee to direct David Byrne’s concert, “American Utopia”

The minds of Spike Lee and David Byrne conflict … What a wonderful sight that will be. The iconic filmmaker and legendary musician are teaming up for a film version of Byrne’s wildly imaginative tour of American utopia, which is now a hit on Broadway. One day soon, we will see an American utopia film by Lee and Byrne.

The American utopia of David Byrne

“American Utopia” was Byrne’s first solo album for many years, following his collaboration with St. Vincent among others. It’s an album full of beautiful images and sounds, similar to Byrne’s ambitious tour. With his large band free to roam the stage with his instruments, Byrne and his band put on a spectacular performance both simplistic and intricate. It’s a magical spectacle you see, only the purest creativity and imagination on screen.

Byrne released the following statement about the movie American Utopia:

Chimp with. This couldn’t have been better for this project. The direction of Spike Lee and the Producer they produce – two socially involved groups, well, three if you count us in the band, meeting what I feel will be something moving, important and unlike anything I’ve seen before.

What else to know about American utopia

Bryne, of course, is already the star of one of the biggest concert albums of all time, Jonathan Demme’s “Stop Making Sense”, which was another iconic tour for The Talking Heads frontman. All these years later, he continues to push the envelope and create at the highest level, which is why Lee is such a powerful combination. Their abilities continue to sharpen, and together, who knows what they can achieve? It’s a demonstration of something he says, which is in Lee’s DNA as a narrator. It is fascinating visuals and acoustics, as are the works of the great filmmaker.

Success on Broadway

The average fare on Broadway goes for $ 200. The cost is a little more intense than the cost of the main tour but worth every penny. About a week ago, it was announced that the show had made over $ 1,180,995 at the box-office. It’s a real hit at the wonderful Hudson Theater. Even when the Broadway ticket sales were dipped, American utopia didn’t.

It’s not the first Broadway show Lee directed. Previously, he was filming Mike Tyson’s unique show. The main director is no stranger to music, having directed an extremely good doc on the 25th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s “Bad” album. Of course, Lee has also directed some of the most visually exciting musical sequences of the last 30 years. Opening Do The Right Thing, for example, is as powerful as a piece of music can get with the right images. Lee’s taste and use of music are always aces, especially in Missing Girl 6, which had only Prince pieces.

The American Utopia film

The participant is behind the film as producer and main sponsor. The company’s mission is to make films that produce positive social change, making it a nice home for Lee and Byrne. They are both socially conscious artists. The participant found the perfect collaborators and project where the dances and messages go hand in hand with the rituals. The concert concludes with Byrne covering Janelle Mona’s film “Hell You, Talmbout”, which calls for a memory of the lives lost to police and gun violence. It is a powerful finish that results in a lively, life-affirmed demonstration of death and injustice, something that should never be forgotten.

In a statement, the Participant stated:

American Utopia is a true celebration of a great artist and a beautiful reminder to our nation that we were all born barefoot and wearing the same suit. We are incredibly excited to be working with Mr Byrne and the incomparable Spike Lee, along with RadicalMedia, River Road and Warner Music Group, delivering this unique event from theater to audiences around the world.

Radical Media, working with the film participant, added:

Stop Making Sense is one of the biggest music performance films. To have a chance to rethink David Byrne’s genius with American utopia and make a bookback movie with Spike Lee and Ellen Kuras is a dream.

Since not everyone can afford a ticket to Byrne’s “American Utopia”, it is a beautiful thing that most of his fans will have the opportunity to watch a high quality movie production. American Utopia is a spectacular piece of art and exhibition, one of 2019’s most fantastic creations and, to be bolder, the 21st century. Well done, Byrne.