David Byrne’s American Utopia has received acclaim from music fans and theater fans since it opened on Broadway last year. What is the next step for that? It turned out that a film version is in the works – directed by someone as iconic in his field as Byrne in the world of music.

Deadline has the details: The celebrated filmmaker Spike Lee will translate Byrne’s celebrated show for the big screen. This is anything but a first attempt by Lee to translate theater into film. The director has also explored the field of musicals with great success. It is a fascinating and potentially fantastic connection between director and musician.

In his review of the show for the New York Times, Ben Brantley wrote that Byrne “emerges as an avuncular, off-center shepherd for throngs of fans who are still looking for their way”. And Pitchforks Stacey Anderson wrote: “[b] y With the end of utopia, Byrne has created a place of common ground and consolation where open-minded opportunities exceed the precedent of history.”

A remarkable quote from the upcoming film comes from John Kamen, CEO of RadicalMedia, in which he returned to another acclaimed performance with Byrne. “Stop Making Sense is one of the greatest music performance films of all time,” said Kamen. “Having the opportunity to rethink David Byrne’s genius with American Utopia and produce a bookend film with Spike Lee and Ellen Kuras is a dream.”

For readers and listeners who like Byrne’s back catalog, this message also raises the question: Could we soon see a film version of Byrne’s musical about Imelda Marcos?

