Spin-off of POWER confirms release date and key figures revealed

The spin-off series “Power” has officially started. STARZ has confirmed plans to immediately roll out four shows linked to the “Power” universe.

Big facts: Last night, executive producer of “Power” 50 cents shared a trailer for his new spin-offs and unveiled “Power Book II: Ghost” will premiere this summer.

Important details: Details of the upcoming shows and their key characters are also posted online.

In addition to the previously announced “Power Book II: Ghost”, the premium cable company also commissioned “Power Book III: Kanan increase”, “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force” 90s in the early years of the power character Kanan Stark plays. “Influence” will follow Rashad Tate’s quest for political power. “Force” revolves around Tommy Egan after cutting ties and finally putting New York in his rearview mirror. Larenz Tate will repeat his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence”, while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force” (Variety).

Wait, there’s more: Last weekend, “Power” creators Courtney Kemp talked about what fans should expect as an actress Mary J. Blige Stars in the upcoming “Power Book II: Ghost” series.

It is really a sequel. It starts 72 hours after the end of Power Book I and takes you straight to the next steps. I mean, there is Mary, there is Method Man and there is a very complicated and interesting framework that we are dealing with. But much that was in the original force, namely the idea of ​​being torn between two worlds, is there.

Before you go: Kemp also discussed the “Power” finale when Tasha St. Patrick was jailed for the murder of James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

I feel like a mother, I have made a lot of sacrifices for my child and I would do it again. I don’t think you have ever regretted making a sacrifice to your child. I just don’t think you do. I can only say that I am a mother, but I’ve seen fathers do the best for their child, you know? So Tasha goes to jail instead, if Tariq has his whole life in front of you and you blame yourself for some of your decisions, why not? Why not? (Deadline)