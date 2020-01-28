“Spinning Out” provides a powerful, modern representation of bipolar

TABLE OF CONTENTS: This article describes mental health and self-harm. If you have any problems, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service at 1300 659 467 if you have thoughts of suicide. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

My current Netflix obsession is a series called Spinning Out. I love the drama, I love the cast, I love the figure skating mood, but most of all I love the way it deals with sanity.

Kat Baker (Skins Star Kaya Scodelario), an Olympic figure skating hope whose life took a turn when it fell during a competition and cracked its skull. With a firm determination to make it to the Olympics, Kat sacrifices her love for single skating and joins forces with bad boy Justin Davis (Evan Roderick) for trial pair skating.

As they have a deep romantic connection, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Kat to hide the fact that she is suffering from bipolar disorder.

That is why it is currently one of the most important series on television.

It breaks the stigma of bipolar disorder

Although we have definitely made great strides in terms of mental health on television in recent years, there is no denying that we still have a long way to go. The Black Dog Institute calculated that 1 in 50 Australians have bipolar experiences every year, but there weren’t really many shows dealing with the disorder until spinning out.

Beyond Blue defines bipolar disorder as “a serious mental illness in which people tend to extreme moods that are both low (depressed) and high or excited (manic)”.

Although the cause of bipolarity is not yet known, the organization’s website states that family history plays a big role, which is what spinning out as Kat and her mother Carol (January Jones) suffer from the condition.

It shows the struggle with a mentally ill parent

The complex relationship between Kat, her mother Carol and her sister Serena (star of the Hunger Games) wicker shields) is a very common dynamic in families struggling with mental illness.

We see the extreme heights of Carol’s mess in moments like when she camps outside and allows her kids to toast marshmallows, and we also see the extreme lows like when she throws Kat out of the house and discards all of her trophies.

But despite these intense scenes, it’s clear that Carol adores her girls and feels a lot of guilt for her unpredictable behavior, and you can’t help but feel sorry for her.

To learn more about the reality of living with a mentally ill person, I spoke to Angie, a woman with two bipolar parents.

“(Spinning Out) showed me how difficult it is for my parents,” she said. “I always knew it had to be, but as a child in the situation it was hard to see her side. The show made me more compassionate. “

While the condition is definitely worse in real life, Angie said that this is the most accurate representation of bipolar she has ever seen on the screen.

The relationship between Justin and Kat is healthy and real despite the ups and downs

Another area where spinning out can really help is the relationship between Justin and Kat, which begins as a typical story of a bad boy and then develops into something incredibly effective.

The couple agrees to make their partnership professional, but it doesn’t take long for them to fall in love. They trust each other with grief and self-harm, but Kat still hides a crucial part of her life: her bipolar.

After a manic episode, Kat tells Justin about her struggle with bipolar and his reaction reflects a natural human reaction. He is hurt and must know whether her love for him is real or if it is only part of her mania.

I was initially angry at how selfish he was, but as the episode progressed, I realized that we, as viewers, are following Kat’s journey, knowing what she went through while Justin was completely in the dark.

More importantly, the series does not glorify Kat’s actions in any way, nor does it show how she uses her mental illness as an excuse to treat people badly. In fact, episode 9 is entirely devoted to Kat trying to repair the parts of her destruction. The series continues to show her character development, how she seeks help and how repentant she is for her actions.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmdnhR1Ie7g (/ embed)

Like me, a lot of critics thought they’d see an ordinary sports drama, but it turned out to be far from something and delivered something far more extraordinary.

So if you want to see something entertaining but insightful and informative, I definitely recommend Spinning Out.

Source:

Netflix