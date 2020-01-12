Spirit Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

Loading...

One thing can be hard, dense, heavy and sturdy and still break or break when hit with the right kind of force. Sustainability is flexible. With power and the ability to quickly adapt to environmental factors, balance comes and then grace and then dance. You can effectively apply the metaphor to any plane below the Fish Moon, especially spiritually.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Minimalism is a concept that can be applied anywhere in your life. Nowadays it can be applied very effectively to communication. Say little and listen with a filter that mutes the sound to hear the message.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Although the work to be done is less than exciting, you will find the inspiration to motivate you strongly. It will be given to you, fall on your path or be shown just outside your window.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). If someone clicks nowadays and nothing happens, he or she continues. People do not want to wait and are trained to do so. There is something to be gained by being more persistent than the average person.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Make a plan, but do not use it as a GPS navigation system where you only turn where it says. Instead, use it in the same way as a paper card – to orient you during your journey.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Anthropologists use the term “fight or flee” when describing a primitive human response, although freezing is just as common as an option. If you recognize an anxiety reaction, you can solve a problem.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Emotional events are events. Even if they only happen to you, they happen. An unresolved state of being is like a storm, unpredictable and potentially destructive. It is your duty to care for your feelings.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). It feels like your soul lives in your body. It also feels like your soul lives in your soul. You are like an infinite Russian doll with so much outside and inside that you want to make contact with others beyond one shell.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Some events cannot be processed rationally because they were not rational events in the beginning. Have faith that it is possible to reverse emotional trauma by changing related responses and perceptions.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Wherever you go, you take your 100 trillion cells with you, not to mention that mysterious energetic field of yours that is being experienced everywhere. So try not to live by the credo of “leave no traces.” It will not work.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You cannot predict how much interaction means to someone else. Even that person will process it differently at different times. Right now it has one value – another one next week.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Loving another person comes with responsibilities such as believing, acknowledging and honoring that person. Without proof that those jobs are fulfilled, it is self-evident that love itself would call into question.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). It is difficult to say whether an emotion occurs outside or within yourself, because it both penetrates and radiates. Anyway, this is a message that you tell listen .

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 4). You enter this year as an average person with an above average concentration and you come out as a superstar. Focus is indeed power, and you will use it so well this solar year for transformations and large-scale efforts. Surround yourself with loving and competent people. Gemini and Taurus are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 14, 48, 32 and 5.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I am a Leo man and I always have the same problem with women. I take them out and no matter how romantic the date is, I always end up in the friends zone and much poorer than at the beginning of the night. I hope that girls go out with me because they like me, not because they just wanted me to buy them dinner, how do I prevent getting broke while being rejected, I want a friend who is nice, and what sign could she be? “

The date must be designed for the sole purpose of knowing if this is a person you like or not. So stop trying to impress. Searching approval is always a letdown. What is very attractive is someone who does not need approval. I suggest that instead of spending your hard-earned money on a refined dining experience, you invest in your own ability to create reports and communicate effectively with women, whatever that means to you.

You could start with girls of any character, but a close encounter with a Ram, an Sagittarius or a colleague Leo can now do wonders for your confidence. These women with a fire sign can be spicy and direct, which you might find a refreshing change.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The name Spielberg is synonymous with ‘blockbuster’. Undoubtedly the world’s most famous film director, the productive director and producer Steven Spielberg, was born when the sun and Mercury were in vast Sagittarius, the realm of other worlds. His creation of such worlds in film, video games and more has opened the eyes and hearts of the public everywhere.

