Spiritual leaders breach Cyprus divide for COVID19 prayers

Christian and Muslim spiritual leaders across the island’s divide joined alongside one another on Friday in a unusual display unity for prayers to get over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Archbishop Chrysostomos II chief of the Cyprus Orthodox Church and Turkish Cypriot Mufti Talip Atalay, together with Armenian and Maronite religious leaders joined prayers to struggle the pandemic.

“They simply call on all other religious and faith group leaders in Cyprus and all sisters and brothers of religion to be part of them in prayer and motion to combat this pandemic with each other,” said a assertion by interfaith team Spiritual Track of the Cyprus Peace Approach (RTCYPP)

“During this unprecedented interval, the Spiritual Leaders of Cyprus phone every person to pray fervently, act compassionately and continue to be in solidarity with each individual other primarily with the most susceptible among the us,” it added

They also referred to as on their devoted to “pay really critical attention” to the strict social distancing measures enforced on the two sides of the UN-patrolled ceasefire line.

“The Religious Leaders of Cyprus guarantee anyone that they will proceed to pray through this complicated time.”

Equally the Republic of Cyprus and Turkish Cypriot north of the island have closed universities and shut down clubs, bars, places to eat, prohibited indoor leisure activities and banned all competitive athletics.

Pursuing the coronavirus outbreak on March 9, checkpoints alongside the 180-kilometre ceasefire in between the two sides shut are properly sealing shuttered.

There have been 67 conditions of coronavirus reported in the Cyprus Republic and 33 in the north.