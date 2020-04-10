Split Europe agrees with $ 590 billion in Coronavirus Fund, but leaves difficult choices later

The finance minister of the European Union, addressing differences that question the future integrity of the EU, has agreed a series of € 54 billion [$ 590 billion] measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. did.

In an emergency call on Thursday, Brock’s finance officer approved a plan to halt what is expected to be an unprecedented recession. At least for now, this agreement will address concerns that the EU could not unify behind a common strategy that was most urgently needed.

Signs of relief after the agreement was reached, the Minister broke out with applause. However, it fell short of what the countries most affected by the virus, Spain and Italy, required, and specifically omitted mentioning debt sharing. It is up to EU leaders to take up the discussion and resume the agreement or accept it as is.

“ Today, we have agreed on three safety nets and a recovery plan to grow together without a crisis, ” said Mario Centeno, a Portuguese finance minister called the Eurogroup Conference. Was.

Common responses include a € 100 billion joint employment insurance fund, a means by the European Investment Bank to provide businesses with € 200 billion of liquidity, and € 240 billion in credit from the European Stability Mechanism. Frame—includes euro. Regional Relief Funds-To arrest the state of spending fuss to help the economy recover.

The Ministers also agreed to work on a temporary fund. The temporary fund has begun to rebuild and help countries that have been hit hardest, while revealing how it will be financed. France’s finance minister Bruno Le Mer said the fund could be determined in the next six months, totaling € 500 billion.

Both will require approval from government leaders next week, and tensions will continue.

Vulnerable unions

Earlier this week, a disagreement was revealed when the finance minister failed to agree on a joint response after a 16-hour hard negotiation.

On Thursday, the meeting was postponed nearly five hours, and key nations, such as the Netherlands, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain, negotiated a compromise that would be acceptable to all, while ultimately uncomfortable for most . Once the meeting started, it took only 30 minutes to declare success.

The agreement on the Recovery Fund has been a victory for countries such as France, Spain and Italy, and has called for funding through issuance of joint debt. However, the text circumvented the issue of common debt and only mentioned the mention that “innovative financial products” [see even countries like Germany dislike to agree to further risk sharing] can coexist .

“It’s nice to have a contract, but the program is too small,” said Gantrum Wolf, director of the Bruegel Think Tank in Brussels. The Treasury Minister has acknowledged that the European Central Bank must make a major abolition, “as long as there is consensus on it, the result is OK,” he said. “The Eurogroup was not ready to create massive European debt.”

Overwhelmed Europe

Covid-19 overwhelms Europe, and the continent suffers from more than 65% of worldwide deaths caused by the virus. The magnitude of the damage highlights the Greek debt crisis, the influx of refugees, and the vulnerability of trade unions, where Brexit has tested a common sense of purpose over the past decade.

However, the outbreak of the coronavirus has been the greatest threat to the EU since World War II, according to the words of German Prime Minister Angela Merkel, a veteran of many geopolitical wars. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned this week that countries need to “can do it themselves” without having to write off Europe and agree on shared debt to recover.

Italy’s finance minister Roberto Guartieri said Conte would raise the issue of joint debt at the next EU summit, while supporting his agreement. And in an interview with Rai 1 on Friday, he detailed that the total recovery package would total about 1.5 trillion euros.

Italy, Spain and France are one of about 10 countries promoting what is called a corona bond to share the burden of this crisis. They are financially resistant from hawkish Nordic countries.

After a long and intense conversation over the past few days, #Eurogroup has come to a good conclusion today. We have made a wise agreement with Europe and the NL to confront #coronacrisis. pic.twitter.com/2u33trWJgp

— Wopke Hoekstra [@WBHoekstra] April 9, 2020

“We are and will be against #Eurobonds,” said Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra after a meeting on Twitter. “I don’t think this concept will serve Europe and the Netherlands in the long run.”

The wording of the agreement on the use of credit lines from the Relief Fund has left much to be desired in all camps. Earlier this week, the conditions associated with these funds were a major issue. The Netherlands lobbyed for requirements to ensure that countries returned to their financial position after the crisis.

In the end, the Netherlands got a bit more rigorous commitment to strengthening “economic and financial fundamentals” after the crisis. In the meantime, the line will be able to cover “direct and indirect healthcare, healing and prevention-related costs”, perhaps a smaller area.

Although the reach of the virus was indiscriminately global, most countries have acted alone and for their own benefit. The rich but frugal northern part of Europe is rivaling Italy and Spain, the most affected nations, in disbelief and simmering grudges.

As with many EU agreements, everyone has declared victory and some of the troubling details have been left to settle among leaders.

Especially in Italy, some finance managers have decided to sell contracts domestically, as they do not want the ESM to be considered a concession to Scandinavia during the time of the national crisis, which is already the target of euro-skeptic politicians. I have a problem.

Italian opposition leader Matteo Salvini has called for a vote of confidence against Gualtieri, who has agreed to a deal on Thursday. Accepting a transaction involving a rescue fund is “illegal and meaningless” and “endangers savings, property, and the future of the Italians,” Salvini said this week.

“We need a victory at the European Council,” said Guartieri on Friday, adding that a “fight” will take place over the joint debt at the forthcoming EU leadership conference. “I’m convinced that Italy’s position will dominate, and we are pushing for more reluctant countries on the issue of debt.”

