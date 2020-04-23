Split Europe can’t decide how to save itself when it meets to design a $ 2 trillion coronavirus recovery plan

With more than 100,000 deaths, the euro area is heading into the most severe recession to date. European leaders are still discussing what to do.

It’s a weird way to tackle the worst emergencies since World War II, which has been going on for months already. But in the European Union, it seems like no other way. Even the € 2 trillion [$ 2.2 trillion] recovery plan created by Brock’s civil servants can take months before the dawn. If so.

This kind of operation seems confusing to those who are accustomed to individual government monitoring in the workplace, but European officials claim that this is all part of the necessary process. doing. National leaders who hold videoconferences on Thursday afternoons have conflicting priorities and, in many cases, voters are willing to give a kick if they see too much donation.

Yet, whether it’s the financially conservative Dutch mark rutte, the heavily debted Italian Giuseppe Conte, or Victor Olban, which limits Hungarian democratic freedom, all have to find a common solution Is a mystery.

So it’s no surprise that two virtual conferences and two virtual meetings will be held in Europe two months after the death of the first coronavirus. Expectations are low.

The Finance Minister has prepared a package of 54 billion euros, which in itself is unprecedented to meet the immediate needs of the continent. Progress in long-term reconstruction programs is likely to be gradual at best.

Officials who knew the preparations said that fighting for details would probably be a key feature, while consensus is growing around the recovery plan. And they do not set a deadline.

That doesn’t mean that compromises have come slowly, but surely. Always so.

“Everyone knows that the EU’s future is in jeopardy in responding to this extraordinary crisis,” said French finance minister Bruno Lemere at a briefing in Paris. “Everything we do to help the economy will be useless if we can’t decide on a large, immediate and simple stimulus.”

Europe is among the ones predicted to be the fastest recession in living memory, and the timing of recovery depends on policymakers controlling vaccine availability and disease cures. It depends heavily on external factors.

Fallout from the pandemic once again tears the fabric that brings together groups in different countries. The Greek crisis 10 years ago brought in more than a million refugees in 2015, and more recently Brexit.

In short, the EU has been caught in the chin of a permanent existence for many years, and the process to stop such threats seems ridiculously slow.

As the death toll grows, the idea of ​​how to counter such unprecedented threats is coming and going between leaders, their finance officers, Brussels envoys, and often blocked bureaucracy. .

At the heart of the dispute over financing recovery is the disagreement about how the EU actually works. Larger southern countries such as Italy and Spain have demanded joint debt issuance to spread fiscal tensions across the block, but a group of governments headed by Germany and the Netherlands will not get stuck on the bill. I refused because I was afraid.

Adhesive plaster

In an effort to fill the gap, France proposed a temporary fund funded by co-issuance, but operated only for a few years to kickstart the economy. It’s a focused structure of leaders, but it’s still unclear if it will achieve what France [and many other countries] want.

Germany and the Netherlands want to offer low-interest loans, but still have a lot of debt in countries with very high debt. French officials said this week that the fund is structured but has to offer a handout rather than a loan. There will also be discussions about the size of the fund, how to raise funds, and how to use the funds.

The issue of co-debt has not been resolved and the focus has moved to another program. The EU’s 7-year budget is due to start in January. This is the only important option of the EU toolkit to transfer public money directly from one country to another.

As a result, long-term budget talks are notoriously complicated, and this is further complicated by Britain’s secession from the EU and a hole in finance.

“The way we can do that is with the EU budget. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview with ZDF TV on Thursday that he could do things quickly in a crisis and refinance in the next few years. It must be possible. ” “This is the best way, and it is also in line with the European Treaty. This is also very important.”

Although the leaders have not yet received a concrete proposal, the Commission has emerged a plan to mobilize around € 2 trillion using both the next seven-year budget and the new funding mechanism. The compromise was presented in an internal committee document seen by Bloomberg News.

Every solution needs to be “dedicated to addressing this unprecedented crisis.” Chair of the discussion, Charles Michel, Chairman of the European Council, said in a letter to the leaders. “It must be large enough to target the most affected European sectors and geographical areas.”

Other must-read international coverage of Fortune:

-Privacy controversy splits European efforts to build contact tracking apps

— Crude Oil Mathematics: Why $ 10 Oil May Be Worthless Above All

— Why China recovers from a coronavirus pandemic faster than the US

— Coronavirus lockdown diet looks the same all over the world

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

— Clocks: A global crisis in recycling

Keep up with the datasheet, a Fortune’s daily digest of the technology business.

. [TagsToTranslate] eu Budget