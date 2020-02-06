Split Senate acquires Trump from impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump won the impeachment lawsuit in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, ending the third presidential process in American history with votes that divided the country, examined civic norms, and the turbulent race for the White House in the United States Fired in 2020.

The majority of senators were dissatisfied with Trump’s print campaign against Ukraine, which led to the two impeachments. But the final numbers – 52-48 for acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 for obstructing Congress’s investigation – fell far short of expectations. It would have taken two-thirds of the “guilt” vote to achieve the constitutional seriousness of offenses and crimes to convict and remove Trump from office.

The result on Wednesday followed months of remarkable impeachment proceedings, which ran from spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi’s house to Mitch McConnell’s Senate and reflect the relentless partisan divide between three years and Trump’s presidency.

What began as Trump’s call to Ukraine to “do us a favor” was reflected in a far-reaching, 28,000-page report that House investigators put together to accuse an American president of engaging in shadow diplomacy that the US – External relations threatened for personal, political benefit put pressure on the allies to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden before the next election.

No president has ever been deposed by the Senate.

A politically encouraged Trump eagerly predicted justification and used the judgment as a political hymn in his reelection request. The president claims he did nothing wrong and declared the “witch hunt” and “hoax” as an extension of Special Representative Robert Mueller’s investigation into interference in the 2016 Russian campaign by those who wanted to get him out from the beginning of his presidency.

The vote on Wednesday afternoon was quick. Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, the senators who were committed to “impartial justice” stood at their desks and declared their votes – “guilty” or “not guilty”.

Trump was charged with abuse of power in the first impeachment process. He was found not guilty. The second, the disability of Congress, also produced an innocent judgment.

Only one Republican, Mitt Romney from Utah, the party’s presidential candidate beaten in 2012, broke with the GOP.

Romney, as I said, choked on his belief and “oath before God” to announce that he would be guilty of the first charge of abuse of power. He would vote to acquit the second.

Both Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 received cross-party support when they remained in office after impeachment.

President Richard Nixon resigned instead of facing a revolt by his own party.

Before the vote, some of the most closely watched senators went to the Senate to tell voters and the nation what they had decided. The Senate chaplain opened the process with daily prayers for the senators, including a Wednesday in which he sought “integrity”.

Tennessee’s influential GOP senator Lamar Alexander, who is retiring, feared that a guilty verdict of “gasoline on fire” by the national cultural wars would spill Trump. He said the house had proven his case, but it hadn’t risen to the level of impeachment.

“It would tear the country apart,” said Alexander before his vote.

Other Republicans campaigning for Trump said it was time to end what McConnell called the “circus” and continue. Trump’s ally GOP Senator Lindsey Graham said it was a “scam” designed to destroy a presidency.

Most Democrats, however, repeated the property managers’ warnings that if Trump were not controlled, Trump would continue to abuse the power of his office for personal political gain and attempt to “cheat” again before the 2020 election.

During the nearly three-week trial, House Democrats argued that Trump had abused power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden before the 2020 election.

They reported an exceptional shadow diplomacy operated by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani that triggered the highest levels of government alarm. After Trump called Ukraine on July 25, Trump temporarily stopped US aid to the fighting ally who was fighting enemy Russia at its border. The money was finally released in September when Congress intervened.

When the House investigated Trump’s actions, the President instructed the White House advisors to defy Congress’s subpoenas, which led to the disability.

A key Democrat, Alabama Senator Doug Jones – perhaps the most politically at risk of re-election in a country where Trump is popular – announced he would vote for a conviction. “Senators are elected to make difficult decisions,” said Jones

Questions from Ukraine continue to move. The House Democrats could still summon former national security advisor John Bolton to testify about revelations from his upcoming book that include a new report on Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents will almost certainly show up.

In the final arguments for the trial, the chief prosecutor, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Appealed to the senators’ decency that “right counts” and “truth counts” and that Trump “is not what you are.”

“The president’s fundamental lack of character, his willingness to cheat in the elections – he won’t stop,” Schiff told The Associated Press on Wednesday, predicting that further disclosures would be made public. “It won’t change, which means we have to stay vigilant forever.”

Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump when she took control of the House of Representatives after the 2018 elections, saying dismissively to more liberal voices, “He’s not worth it.”

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress argue that Democrats have tried to undercut him from the start.

But a whistleblower complaint about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised the alarm. The call had been made the day after the results of his Russia probe were released by Müller.

When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was stunned. “Completely wrong,” she said. Days later, the spokesman announced the formal indictment.

The result was the fastest and most partisan impeachment in U.S. history with no Republicans joining the House Democrats to vote for the indictment, even though a GOP congressman left the party and voted for impeachment and two Democrats vested the Republicans connected to oppose. The Republican Senate kept up the pace with the fastest trial ever and the first without witnesses or considerations.

Trump’s team of lawyers with star lawyer Alan Dershowitz made the far-reaching, if astonishing, claim that it is not punishable for the president to deal with the consideration as described because politicians often consider their own political interests to be in the national interest.

McConnell, who commands a Republican majority of 53-47, refuses to extend the trial with more witnesses, arguing that Parliament should have done a better job.

Some GOP senators distanced themselves from Trump’s defense and other Republicans opposed calls by conservatives to disclose the anonymous whistleblower’s name. The Associated Press typically doesn’t reveal the identity of whistleblowers.

Trump’s approval rate, which has typically dropped in the mid to late 1940s, reached a new high of 49% in the last Gallup poll conducted at the end of the Senate process. The survey found that 51% of the public viewed the Republican Party positively, the first time since 2005 that the number of GOP had exceeded 50%.