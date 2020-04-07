Spock’s visit convinced this Morman trans person to accept

Watching Star Trek’s Spock break up with his human and a half-Vulcan role helped transgender Mormon students learn to confess (YouTube)

A transgender Mormon who struggled with her identity shared how she was accepted through Spock’s intimate journey in Star Trek.

As any Trekkie would tell you, the first time you watch Star Trek is a memorable experience. For Andy Winder, it was life-threatening.

He grew up living in his hiding place, knowing that if he came from his Mormon family it would mean that he left the church he saw as his home.

With more than 80 percent of her former Mormon classmates, Winder also felt that she could no longer rely on others at her school and thus struggled with identity.

“I realized that if they knew I was going to be born when I was born, they would consider me inferior and no longer wanted to be near me,” he wrote on the official Star Trek page.

“I was trying to do my best, but I also felt that I could not be the same as my friends and family because I could not put it off.”

Then the teacher showed him to Superhip Enterprise, and everything changed.

Something about how Spock tried to suppress nature, but the shame part spoke to me.

At the time Winder was 15 and had just started honors at school. The teacher played a clip from “No More Time”, which sees Spock lose control over his actions after suffering a mysterious illness that destroys other barriers.

Seeing Spock arguing with the public and the Vulcan side in person talked to Winder, and he was shocked.

“I was intrigued by this, especially by Spock. Something about the attempts at trying to suppress the genetics, but the shame part spoke to me,” he said.

Can’t start Spock’s internal conflict in his mind and spend the rest of his remaining years – all 79 episodes – even making an impression in The Next Generation as well.

“I was fascinated by the idea of ​​the future in which people seek to understand the unknown rather than to fear it, while the utmost hope and fear seem to illuminate the universe,” he said.

“Star Trek gave me what helped me to feel lonely. Through (ethical) research, I realized the importance of traveling on our own, what it means to be human. And through Soren (a member of the opposite sex), I understand how hard it is to fight for your identity that is your kind of scorn. .

“But Spock’s story was the one that touched me the most and lasted longer than I thought I was.”

As the “son of two worlds,” Spock often felt uncomfortable, but with the passing of Star Trek he gradually came to recognize and respect both sides of him.

During his sophomore year, Winder decided to do the same and emerged as a trans.

The first release of Star Trek on Starhip Enterprise (Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty)

Winder began her transition at school and later became one of the first men to exchange hormones at Mormon Brigham Young University.

“As a courtesy to Spock on Vulcan’s ideas, I still love the lessons that Mormonism has taught me,” he said.

“But through Spock, I have learned that getting older means taking what you have learned and finding your own right or wrong.

“Although the Mormon church views relationships with LGBTQs as sinful, I have learned a great deal about unconditional love and courage through my fellow church friends.

“My religion taught me the importance of prayer, and it was through prayer that I made the decision to change.”