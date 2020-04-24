SPOILER Appears In This Week’s ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Episode

This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars showcased lots of shocking times including the first animated visual appearance of a character from the films.

Spoilers in advance of this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars!

The Siege of Mandalore proceeds to provide some of the very best motion and times we’ve at any time gotten in a Star Wars tale. The second aspect of The Clone Wars‘ grand-finale also highlighted a big link to Solo. Now that new Star Wars material has come out due to the fact The Clone Wars was canceled, new additions have been manufactured in the series’ return to tie every little thing alongside one another. We have by now gotten a Crimson Dawn title drop in the earlier arc of the ultimate time and now a important character from Solo made a brief visual appearance.

In “The Phantom Apprentice,” Maul is seen talking to the syndicate leaders and telling them to go into hiding. The holograms involve Ziton Moj, Marg Krim, and Dryden Vos, the villain in Solo who was played by Paul Bettany. This small scene sets up Crimson Dawn and Maul’s existence for the duration of the time soon after Revenge of the Sith.

What did you feel of this week’s episode? Did you place Dryden Vos? Seem-off in the feedback segment underneath!

Listed here is the synopsis for “The Phantom Apprentice”:

Ahsoka prospects Republic clones to confront Maul’s forces on Mandalore, when Maul senses the impending chaos and helps make a calculated play to ensure his possess survival.

Made by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as government producer/supervising director, The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is at present streaming on Disney As well as with new episodes accessible every Friday.

