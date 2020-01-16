Spoilers EastEnders: Sharon Mitchell is about to serve Phil Mitchell a sweet revenge

Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) has seen more drama than you can imagine during her 35 years on EastEnders.

But the blonde bombshell still manages to recover from any scandal in which it finds itself.

Sharon has been moping around Walford since her affair with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was revealed on Christmas Day and her husband Phil Mitchell threw her out of their house and onto the street.

Sharon was uncomfortable after his spill from Phil

(Image: BBC)

And she has since become the number one public enemy of the Mitchell clan after the news revealed that Keanu is also the father of her unborn baby.

Phil even turned Sharon’s son Dennis Rickman Jr against her, but next week, viewers of the soap will see the tables turn in his favor.

Sharon is upset when she sees Mitchell’s, with Dennis, having a family meal to celebrate Phil’s birthday.

Read more

Latest news from EastEnders

Without friends in Albert Square, apart from Ian Beale, Sharon finds Linda Carter and shares his concerns that Keanu is dead and his fears for her young lover.

Linda, who is struggling with an alcohol addiction, tells Sharon that her Keanu is alive and well.

The owner of Queen Vic worriedly denies the revelation the next day, but Sharon threatens to ask Martin Fowler for the truth because he was supposed to have killed him, which prompted Linda to reveal everything.

As Sharon regains control, the Mitchell’s actions come back to haunt them.

But how far will Sharon go to avenge them all?

We will have to wait and see!

EastEnders is broadcast on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

.