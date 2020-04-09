Spoilers on Coronation Street: Disaster at a teen party after a brutal accident

(Photo: ITV)

Teens are rarely the best party organizers – especially when their plans go to social media, which turns into a free fall. And not.! Coronation Street will soon be hit by a bit of shock, to the fury of the new owners, Tracy and Steve McDonald (Kate Ford and Simon Gregson).

It’s Amy Barlow’s birthday (Elle Mulvaney), and she is planning a small meeting with her colleagues Ash Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Summer Spellman (Matilda Freeman).

Also present is the boy that Asha likes, Corey (Maximus Evans), which makes Asha feel awkward when she was recently forced to flash him during a video call.

The newcomer Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) also has tags with him – but when the house is filled with young strangers who don’t care about keeping order, Amy is furious and thinks Kelly had to invite them.

As the neighbors Aggie and Ed try to find peace when the party gets out of control, Amy moves when Corey accidentally smashed the lamp – and throws herself at Kelly, almost causing blows.

In the meantime, Asha’s brother, Aadi, is becoming increasingly drunk while photos from Asa Corey’s phone are starting to circulate in the chat group.

When Asha realizes how she is staring, she wonders what is happening – how will she react when she discovers what happened? And who is responsible?

In the meantime, when the police are called by a commotion in their home, Tracy and Steve spit feathers …

