Spokane Diocese suspends all general public masses by way of April 6

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Catholic Diocese of Spokane is suspending all public masses right up until the initial 7 days of April to stop the distribute of COVID-19, it announced Tuesday.

From here on, people wishing to show up at mass can do so privately with a priest, or access it via an online livestream, Bishop Thomas Daly claimed.

Daly also said he will offer Sunday mass at the Cathedral, which will be broadcast by means of livestream on the diocesan site.

Men and women will also be equipped to view the Chrism Mass, which was formerly scheduled for March 31, on the web site.

Daly explained church buildings will stay unlocked for non-public visits, and funerals will be constrained to gravesite committals of no much more than 10 folks.

These limits will stay in outcome right up until Monday, April 6.

Daly’s announcement arrives a working day immediately after President Trump encouraged folks to keep away from groups of extra than 10 at a time.

“I acquire seriously my obligation to treatment for all the souls in the 13 counties of Jap Washington which make up the Diocese of Spokane. And consequently, to date, I have resisted phone calls to limit general public accessibility to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass,” Daly mentioned in a letter.

“However, presented the scope of the pandemic and the most recent governing administration prohibitions, I am demanding the following steps which will remain in location till Monday, April 6, 2020.”

