Spokane family members annoyed about slow exam effects for COVID-19

March 19, 2020 1:29 PM

SPOKANE, Clean – A Spokane spouse and children has waited practically a week to find out if a 62-calendar year outdated woman has the novel coronavirus. They’re annoyed at the wait around time for effects of that examination.

A guy identified as the 4 News Now newsroom but did not want his title or his wife’s name released. They equally perform in the health and fitness care industry and have quarantined by themselves whilst waiting around for the outcomes.

The lady very first went to an urgent treatment facility past 7 days, as she had a fever and a cough. She was analyzed for influenza, and that test arrived back destructive. A pair of days later, she was even now coughing and was hoping for medicine to help simplicity the cough so she could snooze. She termed her doctor’s office first and they designed an appointment for her the subsequent working day. When she showed up, the doctor’s business office instructed her she shouldn’t be there due to the fact of the indications she introduced and they despatched her to urgent care.

Soon after contacting into the urgent care facility from her car as not to contaminated a thoroughly clean place, the woman’s spouse suggests she was finally allowed into the constructing. They analyzed her for a range of respiratory sicknesses and to begin with declined to examination her for the coronavirus. When the tests for other sicknesses arrived back again damaging, she was tested for the coronavirus.

The girl claimed she was instructed it would consider about three days to get outcomes.

That was previous Friday.

The couple and their daughter have taken precautions to stay house and away from other people. No a person else in the loved ones has seasoned any indicators and the woman’s cough and fever have cleared up. Having said that, they don’t want to return to do the job until eventually they know for absolutely sure the outcomes of her exam.

4 Information Now is inquiring the Spokane Regional Wellness District about the lag in effects time for assessments. We’ll update you – and this family members – as quickly as we get an answer.

