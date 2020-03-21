Spokane Meals on Wheels desires volunteers to create letters, provide food to seniors

March 20, 2020 8:32 PM

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Meals on Wheels is stepping up its video game to supply foods to as lots of seniors as achievable in the course of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The non-gain explained equally it and Mid-Town Concerns Senior Center are accomplishing all they can to can to help to some of Spokane’s most susceptible population through the viral outbreak.

In a release, Meals on Wheels mentioned they’ve upgraded their supply routes to serve an supplemental 10 seniors for each working day. The non-profit is also delivering heat foods to the senior heart users whilst it is closed for activity.

In buy to give these expert services properly, Meals on Wheels has executed new protection protocols. These include practising social distancing, and creating guaranteed volunteers keep dwelling when they really feel sick.

They have also improved sanitary endeavours, and encourage volunteers to use the hand sanitizer stations at just about every entrance as significantly as possible.

In get to keep up with demand from customers, Foods on Wheels claims it could use further volunteers. Ideal now, they are in require of foodstuff supply motorists, as perfectly as individuals who can execute welfare checks.

The non-financial gain suggests it could also use individuals prepared to produce cards or generate present containers to present seniors at present in isolation there are folks who treatment.

