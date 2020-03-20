Spokane MultiCare staff tests beneficial for COVID-19

March 19, 2020 8:58 PM

SPOKANE, Clean. — A wellbeing treatment worker at the MultiCare Spokane Inner Drugs Clinic has examined good for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the firm claimed Thursday.

In a release, Kevin Maloney with MultiCare stated the Spokane Regional Wellbeing District has been notified, and the overall clinic is remaining disinfected ahead of clients are permitted back.

All staff members who worked with the individual have also been notified.

“We know that we are in an unparalleled time and we are undertaking all doable to preserve each sufferers and employees protected,” said MultiCare’s spokesman George Hampton.

“We really feel for any patients or personnel affected,” Hampton included. “We are grateful to our staff members who perform on the front traces of this health and fitness unexpected emergency.”

Any other employees who clearly show indicators will be tested and isolated, reported Maloney.

The announcement comes the similar working day the State Division of Wellness confirmed an additional 4 COVID-19 scenarios in Spokane County, bringing the full to 9.

