Spokane restaurant delivers seize-and-go option amid Coronavirus worries

March 13, 2020 5:44 PM

Ariana Lake

Posted: March 13, 2020 5:44 PM

COPYRIGHT: KXLY 4 Information Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– Innovation extends beyond the ingredients in the Gander and Ryegrass kitchen area.

The downtown Spokane restaurant’s proprietor explained to 4 Information Now he is launching a grab-and-go lunch and meal choice for all those seeking to keep away from other individuals amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Owner and chef Peter Froese said they will nevertheless give the regular multi-course dinners, but buyers can also get a sandwich to go for lunch or dinner. It’s an alternative for people today who really do not want to sit down at a cafe, but still want to enjoy a delicious meal they didn’t have to make.

“We are ready to flex when and where we need to to make ends meet up with for, amount just one, for the enterprise, but mostly for our workforce. [They’re] element of our relatives,” Froese mentioned.

On the menu now is a variety of cold sandwiches, including a shrimp po’ boy, salad, and soup.

Froese desires to be proactive now, in circumstance situations in Spokane mimic Seattle.

“As we glance at the weekend coming up, our figures are unquestionably tapering off a little bit,” Froese reported. “Hard to usually pinpoint why that is, but I have a hunch it has some thing to do with the virus, if you will.”

The new takeout menu is 1 way to make up for a slight sales slump expected. Which is not the only adjust the business has executed.

Froese stated that recurrent hand washing has always been a conventional at the enterprise, but now there is an even even larger emphasis.

“We’re adopting a practice of required hand washing each and every fifty percent hour,” Froese explained. “So, every single half hour we line up at the sink and clean our hands.”

Froese hopes that those habits, alongside with the dedication to good quality culinary creations, will hold people today coming back even if they really don’t continue to be within the cafe for lengthy.

“It’s been nice to see how our help framework is continuing to help us,” Froese stated.

Froese mentioned that buddies who never want to go out or do not live in the spot located a further one of a kind way to help his tiny enterprise by obtaining a reward certificate to use later on in the year.

Gander and Rygrass is located at 404 West Principal Avenue, in downtown Spokane.

Associated:

COVID-19/CORONAVIRUS Points AND Assets

Specialist solutions: Is it secure to go to dining establishments, the gymnasium or the grocery keep?

New Italian-inspired restaurant ‘Gander and Ryegrass’ relocating in downtown

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Rights RESERVED. THIS Product May well NOT BE Revealed, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.