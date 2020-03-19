Spokane Shock announce their 2020 roster

March 18, 2020 7:35 PM

Keith Osso

Posted: March 18, 2020 7:35 PM

SPOKANE, Clean. – The Spokane Shock now declared the formal roster of 2020. Education camp commenced on Saturday March 7 when 40 players arrived in Spokane to compete for 25 roster spots. Just after breaking down the roster to 25 right now Coach Back said “I really feel that this is the best roster in the Indoor Soccer League. It is a wonderful collaboration of speed, dimensions and expertise. I am incredibly anxious to see this team arrive with each other to acquire game titles.”

The 2020 Roster Is Shown Underneath.

Jonah Austin OL- LSU/NFL Rams

Serderius Bryant LB- Ole Miss out on

Calen Campbell RB- Lindenwood University

Seth Ellis DB- Lamar University

Shattle Fenteng DB- University of Ga

Mike Environmentally friendly DB- Lenior-Rhyne College

Quayvon Hicks RB/LB- College of Georgia

Jeremy Johnson QB- Auburn University

Jordan Jolly WR- Navarro School

Dave Lefotu OL- College of Hawaii

Tavares Martin Jr. WR- Washington State

Charles McCullum QB- Stillman Faculty

Quinten McCoy DB- North Dakota State

Rashaud Mungro OL- Jap Kentucky

Chris Okoye DL- Ferris Condition/NFL Bengals

Lavon Pearson WR- University of Tennessee

Sawyer Petre K- Puget Sound

Kyrin Priester WR- Washington Condition

Micah Robinson DL- Syracuse

Steven Rowzee OL- College of Troy

Blake Sims QB- College of Alabama

Walter Thomas DL- Oklahoma State/ NFL Saints

Pasquale Vacchio LB- Buffalo State

Invoice Vavau OL- Utah Point out University

Nick Woodman DL- Utica Faculty

spokane shock pr