Spokane Shock announce their 2020 roster

March 18, 2020 7:35 PM
Keith Osso
Posted: March 18, 2020 7:35 PM
SPOKANE, Clean. – The Spokane Shock now declared the formal roster of 2020. Education camp commenced on Saturday March 7 when 40 players arrived in Spokane to compete for 25 roster spots. Just after breaking down the roster to 25 right now Coach Back said “I really feel that this is the best roster in the Indoor Soccer League. It is a wonderful collaboration of speed, dimensions and expertise. I am incredibly anxious to see this team arrive with each other to acquire game titles.”
The 2020 Roster Is Shown Underneath.
Jonah Austin OL- LSU/NFL Rams
Serderius Bryant LB- Ole Miss out on
Calen Campbell RB- Lindenwood University
Seth Ellis DB- Lamar University
Shattle Fenteng DB- University of Ga
Mike Environmentally friendly DB- Lenior-Rhyne College
Quayvon Hicks RB/LB- College of Georgia
Jeremy Johnson QB- Auburn University
Jordan Jolly WR- Navarro School
Dave Lefotu OL- College of Hawaii
Tavares Martin Jr. WR- Washington State
Charles McCullum QB- Stillman Faculty
Quinten McCoy DB- North Dakota State
Rashaud Mungro OL- Jap Kentucky
Chris Okoye DL- Ferris Condition/NFL Bengals
Lavon Pearson WR- University of Tennessee
Sawyer Petre K- Puget Sound
Kyrin Priester WR- Washington Condition
Micah Robinson DL- Syracuse
Steven Rowzee OL- College of Troy
Blake Sims QB- College of Alabama
Walter Thomas DL- Oklahoma State/ NFL Saints
Pasquale Vacchio LB- Buffalo State
Invoice Vavau OL- Utah Point out University
Nick Woodman DL- Utica Faculty
