Spokane Shock postones year amid rising coronavirus fears

Emily Oliver

Posted: March 12, 2020 4:04 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Shock season is being postponed amid climbing coronavirus problems, the Indoor Football League introduced on Thursday.

The league claimed it’s suspending the 2020 IFL time in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are let down, the health and security of our supporters, workforce, coaches and gamers continues to be our prime priority,” stated Shock owner Sam Adams.

“We want to specific our deepest condolences to the a lot of people in Washington state who have lost beloved types to the outbreak of COVID-19,” Adams ongoing. “To those people who are at this time in isolation or quarantine, our problem and prayers are with you to make a whole restoration and return to your relatives and buddies.”

The team will keep on to observe and prepare as scheduled, Adams said. That mentioned, the Admirer Fest and Season Ticket Choose-Up social gathering will each be rescheduled.

“We are monitoring this on a consistent foundation and are performing with the neighborhood municipalities and arenas in all of our marketplaces. Our goal is to resume engage in as before long as achievable,” claimed IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon.

