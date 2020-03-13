Spokane Universities restricts activities involving much more than 250 people today

March 12, 2020 4:59 PM

Emily Oliver

Posted: March 12, 2020 4:59 PM

Updated: March 12, 2020 5:07 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Community Schools is limiting all indoor faculty-related routines to teams of 250 individuals or a lot less, the district announced Thursday.

The announcement comes amid a growing quantity of confirmed COVID-19 circumstances in Washington.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a ban on community gatherings and activities of more than 250 individuals in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a launch to SPS households and team, the district mentioned, “We are getting steps toward social distancing by not mixing individuals exterior our university community. This limitation does not include things like typical university day instruction and foods, as those people only include college students and staff who are now within the same making.”

The district reported the Spokane Regional Health District is not recommending school closures as of Thursday.

SPS stated it will continue to work with the state and local federal government companies moving ahead to determine any potential school closures.

