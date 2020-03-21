Spokane’s Beckman wins Bob Clarke Trophy as WHL’s prime scorer

March 20, 2020 2:52 PM

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that ahead Adam Beckman has earned the Bob Clarke Trophy as the Western Hockey League’s top rated scorer for the 2019-20 common time. Beckman concluded the year with 48 aims and 59 helps for 107 factors in 63 game titles.

A third-spherical decide by the NHL’s Minnesota Wild very last summer months, Beckman returned just after a breakout rookie season and didn’t skip a conquer, ranking among league leaders in all offensive groups, which include: plans (1st), assists (t-3rd), details (1st), plus-minus (5th), shots on intention (1st), electricity perform plans (2nd) and match-winning goals (2nd).

The Saskatoon, Sask. products piled up 33 multi-position game titles, like three hat methods and 3 5-place efforts. He scored many targets eight times and set a new franchise mark with objectives in ten-straight game titles from Dec. 7 – Jan. 13.

The history-environment aim streak was element of a WHL-finest 18-activity level streak that prolonged until eventually Jan. 25. Soon after one scoreless outing on Jan. 26, the sharpshooting winger then scored a stage 11 consecutive contests from Jan. 29 – Feb. 21. He attained the WHL’s On the Run Participant of the Week award two times.

Beckman was the only WHL skater to attain the 100-place milestone this period and is the to start with to eclipse the mark for Spokane considering the fact that Mitch Holmberg secured the Bob Clarke Trophy with 118 (62 goals, 56 helps) throughout the 2013-14 marketing campaign. Beckman, Holmberg and Ray Whitney (1990-91 185 factors) are the only 3 Chiefs to win the league’s scoring title.

In just two WHL seasons and 132 complete common season online games, Beckman has scored 80 profession ambitions, including 89 assists for 169 points. His 1.28 factors per sport rank 10th in franchise heritage, just above Spokane native and existing Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (1.27).

Beckman was at first chosen by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft (96th general).

The Bob Clarke Trophy, awarded per year to the WHL’s Major Scorer, is named soon after the WHL and NHL legend recognized to numerous as a person of the toughest and most skilled to ever participate in the video game. Clarke performed two seasons in the WHL and captured the WHL scoring title in both equally all those strategies. The 1967-68 WHL time saw Clarke accumulate an astounding 168 factors (51G-117A) in 59 appearances. During the 1968-69 season, Clarke registered 137 points (51G-86A) in only 58 games as he assisted his hometown Flin Flon Bombers declare the 1969 WHL Championship.

From there, the item of Flin Flon, Male., went on to play 15 NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, including captaining the Club to two Stanley Cup Championships. He was awarded the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on three situations and was named an NHL All-Star four periods.

