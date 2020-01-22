SPORT DIGEST: The merciless Mary McGee makes headlines at the Boxing Champions Homecoming Show in the region National sport

WOMEN’S BOXES

Merciless McGee headlines Boxing Champions Homecoming Show February 8th in Hammond: Mary McGee became Gary’s first world boxing champion and will be featured in a home fight at the Hammond Civic Center on February 8th. Merciless McGee won the International Welderweight Belt of the International Boxing Federation of the Women’s Boxing Championship Homecoming Show on December 5th.

McGee brings IBF super light title back to the region

MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 7 South Suburban defeated Olive Harvey for Pigatti’s 400th win: Five players finished seventh in South Suburban against Olive Harvey 74-67 in Tuesday’s double-digit range. The win was John Pigatti’s 400th career win (400-78). Courtney Carter scored 18 points with 12 assists. Tariq Deere (T.F. North / Calumet City) scored 14 points and got eight rebounds. South Suburban ranks 7th in the NJCAA Division II poll.

PRO BASEBALL

Cubs acquire Reliever Larkin from Red Sox: The Chicago Cubs acquired the Reliever Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox for a player who should be named or paid in cash on Tuesday. The 25-year-old right-hander made his debut in Boston last season and scored an ERA of 3.86 in 16 games. He was 3-4 with six saves and a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. The Cubs finished 84-78 third in the NL Central and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

PER FOOTBALL

LA Galaxy characters Chicharito: The biggest star of Mexican football comes to the LA Galaxy. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández announced his move to the five-time MLS champion on Tuesday and brought the experienced striker back to North America after a long career in Europe. Hernández will take part in his first training on Thursday. His new team is already excited about the upswing that he will provide for a team in the transition phase after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure. Hernández is a proven player for the galaxy and the effective replacement for Ibrahimovic, who was signed this winter after two outstanding seasons with AC Milan. Chicharito will also be a compelling – albeit friendly – competitor to Mexican compatriot Carlos Vela, who won the MLS MVP award last season for a record-breaking performance for Los Angeles FC, the galaxy’s up-and-coming opponents. 31-year-old Hernandez is the top scorer in the history of the Mexican national team, which has an enthusiastic following among the expansive Latino population of Los Angeles. His arrival in Major League Soccer is another blessing for the league in its attempts to keep up with League MX, Mexico’s best professional division and most-watched professional football league in the United States.

AROUND THE HORN

Oregon hired former Mississippi head coach Joe Moorehead as an offensive coordinator. Moorehead, 46, was 14-12 years old and had two berths that led the Bulldogs. Previously, he was a highly regarded offensive coordinator at Penn State … Kerry Coombs was appointed Ohio State defensive coordinator. He was the Buckeyes Defensive Backs trainer from 2012-17. He has spent the past two years in the same role with the Tennessee Titans.

