An influential non-governmental organization in the United Kingdom is working to implement competition rules that apply to biological men who “transition” to women as they compete in women’s sport.

The Daily Mail reported on documents detailing the plan:

Documents viewed by Mail on Sunday show that Sport England has offered up to £ 25,000 to consultants to consider elite-level sports competition rules for taking into account transgender issues.

An LGBT activist has led the project, which has touted claims that women who were concerned about trans policies were “hate groups”.

The changes are likely to fuel the concerns among women athletes and feminist campaigns that male-body competitors dominate women’s sports.

The Mail reported that the idea that transgender men could compete in women’s sports has been controversial in the public square as some sports figures talk about it, including Olympians Sharron Davies and Daley Thompson, who. have raised concerns about “possible injustice so that women compete against older, stronger trans women.”

And in some contact sports like rugby, there are also security issues for men who go head to head with women.

The Sports Council Equality Group, which includes Sport England, Sport Wales, Sport Scotland, Sport Ireland and UK Sport, lags behind the Domestic Competition Directive, “focusing on all national sports competitions (within the UK), up to at an international qualification level, “the email reported.

“The document reveals that before the new competition guidance exists, the new pro-trans rules will be targeted at grassroots sport:”

Sport England also publishes the inclusion guidance for transgender facilities that addressed grassroots sports and physical activity participation, so the Guide to Domestic Competition which will be “inclusive of transgender and non-binary people .

“This work will support the sports industry in making decisions regarding trans inclusion in national and elite competitions,” a Sport England spokesman told the Mail. “It will provide good practice guidance, but competition decisions, whether nationally or internationally, will always be for the sports federations and for the international federations themselves.

“It has been commissioned by the Sports Council’s Equality Group – a sectoral group that works together to support sports organizations and their work for equality and inclusion,” said the spokesman.

“I agree with equality, but not too aggressively pursuing the equality agenda can harm sports competition,” said Deputy Tom Tom. “When someone is born a male but he identifies in his own mind as female and still has masculine characteristics, such as greater strength, that can undermine a sport. I would care for that.”

The transgender project is led by Labor Party member Jamie Hooper, who is also an officer with Sport England and has promoted a trans-labor rights pledge card “which calls feminist hate groups and demands his retirement from the party, “according to the Email

