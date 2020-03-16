Sport stars flock to do WHO ‘safehands challenge’ as virus fears mount (Video clip) | Existence

‘Wash Your Hands’ is created on a mail box in Boston March 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, March 16 — A variety of athletics stars and other stars have taken part in a Globe Overall health Organisation social media campaign to exhibit right hand-washing practices in the struggle from the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus introduced the #SafeHands marketing campaign on Friday, exhibiting off his very own hand-washing prowess, and has challenged a extended listing of renowned individuals to develop their own movies.

There are simple factors we just about every should do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, like 👐 washing with 🧼 & 💦 or alcohol-based rub.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the energy of thoroughly clean 👐 to combat #coronavirus.

Be part of the problem & share your 👐 washing movie! pic.twitter.com/l7MDw1mwDl

— Entire world Health Group (WHO) (@WHO) March 13, 2020

Health and fitness authorities say frequent and complete hand-washing is one particular of the most important resources in the combat towards Covid-19, which has killed additional than 6,000 persons around the globe.

In his video, Fifa chief Gianni Infantino urged folks to support “kick out the virus”.

“Make guaranteed you spread this information but not the virus,” he explained.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker also took component, as did retired Brazil midfielder Kaka, Leeds United operator Andrea Radrizzani, and French-Swiss F1 driver Romain Grosjean.

Joanne O’Riordan, an Irish activist and athletics journalist suffering from an incredibly rare ailment that has left her missing her legs and arms, also took the challenge, exhibiting off that “just because you really don’t have palms, doesn’t indicate you shouldn’t wash them.”

The seriousness of #COVIDー19 just can’t be underestimated! Follow the advice of our industry experts and safeguard all citizens. Happy to accept the @WHO #SafeHands challenge. All you have to have is soap, water and in my scenario a person who will take his work as wellbeing and basic safety officer severely #StayHome 😎 pic.twitter.com/rgRiukxArQ

— No Limbs No Limits (@NolimbsNolimits) March 15, 2020

The WHO mentioned it was setting up a amount of very similar campaigns on vital subjects linked with the outbreak going forward. — AFP