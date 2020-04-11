Sport-Today: Born April 12, 1941: Bobby Moore, England soccer icon

Bobby Moore held above teammates Geoff Hurst and Ray Wilson at the old Wembley Stadium in July 1966, a gleaming Jules Rimet trophy held in his right hand, is a print image that cannot be described in the psyche of fans of English sports.

So far Hurst deserves credit for his hat-trick in the final World Cup victory over Germany, but it was captain Moore, the epitome of the concept that ‘good guys can go ahead’, which has stolen in the hearts of the nation.

It is Moore’s statue that commands a prominent position outside the new Wembley – a permanent reminder of the day England ruled the world over, and how long it took for the national team to regain that height.

Regally made with his arms crossed, his left foot resting on the ball, a silent determination resting on his face, the statue also offers a reminder of Moore’s deadly standards of professionalism. set and off the pitch.

Born not far from the London ports of Barking during the Blitz in 1941, Moore joined the local club West Ham United in 1956 and made his first team debut in 1958 against Manchester United.

He proposed the No.6 shirt for the Hammers, making 647 appearances before joining Fulham in 1974. West Ham won the FA Cup in 1964 and the Winners’ Cup in 1965 while Moore established himself as one of the best defender in the world.

Moore, who made his debut in England by Walter Winterbottom in 1962, was not blessed with speed, muscle or even heading prowess but tore the blueprint on how to defend.

In an era when defenders were primarily ‘stoppers’ Moore was a human defender, refining the discipline in an art.

UNSHAKEABLE REVERENCE

He discussed the accuracy of a surgeon, read the game like a book and a passing culture.

His unwavering respect for the good game earned him admiration for teammates and opponents.

“Bobby is my football idol. I look up to him. I’m very proud to play against him,” the great German Franz Beckenbauer said of Moore.

Moore has always been associated with that summer’s afternoon at Wembley, but perhaps the match that cemented his legacy came four years later in Mexico when England were beaten 1-0 in a team game. by a stunning Brazilian side inspired by Pele.

Moore’s repeated well-meaning interventions stopped the yellow wave. The friendly full-time hug between Pele and England skipper spoke volumes.

“The shirt he wore against me in the 1970 match was my prize possession, the world lost one of the greatest footballers and a great gentleman,” Pele said after all too short Moore’s life was ended in cancer in 1993, at the age of 51.

Moore was the first of the heroes in 1966 to die. A few months later a memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey.

“My captain, my leader, my right hand. He is the spirit and heartbeat of the team,” said World Cup winning manager Alf Ramsey, who gave Moore the 1964 arm-band.

Moore was optimistic and after his playing days ended in the United States in 1983.

He dabbled without much success as a manager of Southend, appeared in the hit film Escape to Victory, was divorced from wife Tina in 1986, and had some bad business ventures.

But his dignity endures, as does his love of the game.

He became a prominent radio founder at Capital Gold, working in a game in England just days before his death. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)