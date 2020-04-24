Sport-Today: Died April 25: John Havlicek, American basketball player

John Havlicek may be the Boston Celtics’ all-time leading scorer but it was his unlucky defense style that made him a fan favorite in a 16-year NBA career with the team going through two championships .

An endless motion machine, Havlicek gained a reputation as the pre-famous hustle player of his time as he repeatedly wore his opponents tirelessly and with unmatched baseline-to-baseline efforts. .

Add to that a deadly shot at the bank, and it’s no wonder that Havlicek is the face of many of the franchise’s signature moments.

“It would be fair to those who should play him or to those who should coach him if he were just blessed with his inhuman patience,” New York Knicks coach Red Holzman has long said in his remarks about Havlicek .

“God needs to compound this by making him a good scorer, smart ballhandler and smart defensive player with quick mind, hands and feet.”

With all of his on-court feasts, Celtics fans couldn’t remember much more as the clutch robbery he committed in the dying seconds of the definitive seventh game of the 1965 Eastern Division Finals kept the Boston’s one-point win.

The play, in which Havlicek exchanged a pass, prompted Celtics broadcaster Johnny Most to deliver one of the most popular radio calls in basketball history when he shouted: “Havlicek stole the ball! That’s all! It’s done! “

When Havlicek entered the NBA in 1962, he raised the same visibility and value of the sixth man – a non-starter who came off the bench more than any other reserve – before eventually becoming the starting player.

It was Havlicek who sparked the bench during the Celtics dynasty in the 1960s and then the trusted veteran who won youth in the 1974 and 1976 championships.

Havlicek won eight NBA championships, named a Finals Most Valuable Player, appeared in 13 consecutive All-Star Games, was a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984 and was named to the NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1996 .

When he passed away in 2019 at the age of 79 after suffering from Parkinson’s disease, the Celtics said identifying Havlicek’s qualities as a player was his “relentless haste and heartfelt dedication to the team. ” (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, edited by Pritha Sarkar)