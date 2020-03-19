Sports betting takes a big hit without NCAAs

Tampa, Florida. -Collin Sherwin, DraftKings College Editor, must be on the first weekend of March Madness, one of the busiest sporting periods of the year.

“I would have two monitors on my shelf and a big monitor here [on the wall],” Sherwin said. “I knew I didn’t need a sofa, so I moved it. I was ready and got a new recliner.”

But like everyone else, Sherwin has commented on the results of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament, which was canceled about a week ago due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“It’s a very good question,” Sherwin said. “I think it’s safe to say a million dollars.”

The American Gaming Association has estimated that over $ 5 billion will be wagered on various legal sports betting platforms during NCAA tournaments. DraftKings is better known for providing fantasy sports, but participates in bracket contests [both free and paid]. Sherwin has been busy compiling tournament odds and preview articles. This is all gone.

“At this point, we’re in all sorts of outages,” Sherwin said. “That’s a shame, but I’m grateful that there is work to go to, as there are certainly people who have bigger challenges than ours.”

Sherwin and his colleagues are looking for any ongoing sporting events. However, DraftKings expands its horizons and attracts all types of fans to the site. A recent event was a Democratic presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders last weekend.

“DraftKings actually held a $ 10,000 contest for everyone,” Sherwin said. “If you could choose certain things about the debate, such as who first mentions Trump, who first mentions China, how many times Trump tweeted during the debate.

It was treated exactly like a sporting event. DraftKings recorded and tracked certain contest marks live on their blog as if it were a deal as big as the NCAA tournament.

“Who will mention washing your hands first? So when writing a live blog about what’s going on at DK Nation, we put all these 12 questions together and actually created a graph. Did, “said Sherwin. “We were like watching the debate through another lens.”

We all hope that the coronavirus curve will flatten and we can return to normal. And when sports return, they meet with their hands open.

“Sports are normal, grounded and connected in a way to us as Americans, and our connections will be more important than ever,” Sherwin said. “I think people will jump into these sports, not only for gambling, but also for their normal feelings.”

. [TagsToTranslate] College Basketball