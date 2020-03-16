Sports can stay dormant longer for longer under CDC guidelines

North America’s already lagging professional sports season will be in a significantly longer pause than the original plan, after federal officials recommend that Sunday cancel all face-to-face events involving more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Could be.

Most major sports leagues are closed as the country fights the coronavirus

Most leagues were going to reevaluate the interruption after 30 days

This is twice the 30-day shutdown that the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer last week decided to respond to the panic of the global coronavirus that has already had a major impact on the U.S. financial market and has been accused Is the length of At least 64 people have died in this country.

Major League Baseball also canceled the remaining spring training and postponed the start of regular season play by two weeks, followed by a basically 30-day shutdown. The first day was March 26.

However, new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday night appear to suggest that sports in this country may be lost for all intents and purposes until at least May.

“The CDC recommends that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events of more than 50 people nationwide over the next eight weeks, following guidance on large events and large gatherings.” “Events of all sizes should only be continued if they can be carried out in compliance with vulnerable groups, hand hygiene and guidelines for protecting social distance.”

The eight-week window not only easily exceeds the rest of the NBA and NHL regular season, but also covers the first 25% of the MLB season, or about 40 games per team. There are also major questions as to whether other major US sporting events, such as the Kentucky Derby in early May, can be organized as planned.

The NBA was already preparing to play the game without fans in the arena. Launched late last week was COVID-19, where Udiyajazz’s Rudigobert has not tested for virus positives. While Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Christian Wood have shown positive results, Gobbert’s diagnosis was enough to say that the league has stopped playing.

“I feel better little by little every day,” Gobert said in a video posted Sunday. He added, “I wanted to take this more seriously.”

The NBA has already asked the team to share arena availability until the end of July. This is a sign that the league is at least ready to extend its period as needed, and these moves were made a few days before the CDC decided. Latest recommendations. The NBA regular season ends on April 15, and the NBA Finals begins on June 4, with the season ending before June 21.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, they can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

Most people recover from a new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with severe illness can recover in three to six weeks. More than 80,000 people have been diagnosed in mainland China, where the virus first burst, and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

It is not just team sports that have been closed. Marquee events such as the Indian Wells and the Miami Open of Tennis, the Golf Players Championship and Masters have been canceled, and professional tennis and golf have basically been suspended or postponed for the coming weeks. The NCAA Men’s Division I College Basketball Tournament [March Madness] released a bracket on Sunday and launched a 68-team tournament that was canceled on Tuesday. This week the Women’s Division 1 tournament has begun.

They have all been discontinued, as have all other winter and spring sport seasons at all levels of the NCAA. Most high school state associations also had to cancel the season and the championship. Some minor league hockey leagues have canceled the season, and it is increasingly unlikely that the G league [the NBA minor league] will resume this season. Even a polo match in South Florida on Sunday took place without fans and reporters, and the organizers said that final precautionary measures need to be taken.

Some NBA players played video games at home on Sunday. Goran Dragic of Miami posted his own video of kicking a soccer ball outside the house. Others, like Stephen Curry of the Golden State, were asking their fans to take pandemic seriously.

“We are all responsible for ourselves and must do whatever is necessary for #stopthespread,” Curry told his 11.41 million followers on Twitter. “There is an urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and healthcare systems the best opportunity to get over this pandemic. Share this message and protect each other!”

