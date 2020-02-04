Sports Illustrated enters the CBD business

An example of a CBD product from Sentia Wellness, a new partner of Sports Illustrated

Sentia wellness

It is stressful to be an old brand in the publishing world.

That may explain why the iconic but competitive Sports Illustrated – which sold twice in two years and had canceled half of its newsroom last October – is entering the CBD game.

In a press release (and via a story in The Big Lead), SI owner Authentic Brands Group (ABG) announced a partnership with the CBD brand Sentia Wellness (the “world’s largest manufacturer of CBD nutraceuticals”). The collaboration will release Sports Illustrated and Sports Illustrated Swim CBD-infused topics, including a recovery cream to be released this weekend.

Connected:

A beginner’s guide to shopping for CBD

Did the CBD trend jump the shark?

“Sports Illustrated has been a leader in sports and culture for over 65 years and is a name that is popular with athletes and fans,” said Daniel W. Dienst, ABG’s vice chairman. “We are excited to partner with Sentia, a leader in the wellness industry, as we continue to expand the Sports Illustrated brand and manufacture trustworthy, high-quality consumer products.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise – the under-regulated CBD industry is potentially a $ 10 billion market in a few years. SI, ABG’s chief executives are likely to use the brand name in new markets as their press release announces a “brand portfolio” that includes Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Juicy Couture, Muhammad Ali and many other assets doesn’t sound like the work of a serious one publisher.

Read the whole story at The Big Lead