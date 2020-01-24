Sports site Deadspin relaunched under the new top editor Jim Rich

An employee of the Deadspin website shows a logo in his office. (John Taggart for the Washington Post via Getty)

Essentially dormant, as almost all of the editorial team resigned massively about three months ago after being asked to stick to the sport. Deadspin has a new editor-in-chief and is planning a relaunch under his leadership.

Jim Rich, the former top editor of the New York Daily News, who among other publications also held high editorial positions at The New York Post and Huffpost, was commissioned by Deadspin’s parent company G / O Media to take over the site.

Rich will be based in Chicago and plans to hire 20 people, some of whom may be former Deadspin employees, according to the Washington Post.

The 48-year-old can refer to Deadspin’s late employees when he himself stepped down from running the Daily News newspaper in 2018 after being taken over by Tronc.

Under Rich’s leadership, the new Deadspin will continue to be “not afraid to follow stories that other outlets shy away from,” he said.

“Obviously there are a lot of gross emotions on this page … which I think is incredibly unfortunate and tragic in the large scale of the journalistic landscape,” Rich told Variety. “I had mixed feelings (about accepting the job), but I thought it was too good for a place to let it die completely. What I get will have a value that depends on what I’ve done in my career. “

Although neither the company nor Rich have announced when the website will restart, he officially takes the lead on January 27.

