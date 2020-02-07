Sportswoman starts Olympic torch relay for the first time

ATHENS – For the first time, a woman was chosen to start the torch relay for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games in Greece.

The Greek Olympic Committee announced on Thursday that Rio de Janeiro selected gold medalist Anna Korakaki as the first torchbearer after the flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on March 12.

The carefully choreographed ceremony is led by an actress who poses as an ancient Greek priestess and lights the flame with a bowl-shaped mirror to direct the heat of the sun’s rays to her torch. She will then pass it on to Korakaki.

The torch relay will run through Greece for a week before the flame is handed over to the organizers of Tokyo at a ceremony in Athens. The last torchbearer will also be a woman – the Greek Katerina Stefanidi, who won the gold medal in pole vault in Rio.

Greek President of the National Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, said Korakaki’s selection was a “historic” moment.