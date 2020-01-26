Sportwelt reacts to the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Flowers lie in front of the entrance to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, to commemorate Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in the crash. Photo by John McCoy / UPI | Stock Photo

January 26 (UPI) – Athletes from around the world took part in social media on Sunday to mourn the death of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Bryant and his daughter went to the Mamba Sports Academy, a facility Bryant founded and trained for a girls basketball game when her helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. Bryant coached Gianna’s team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

Bryant, a two-time MVP in the NBA final, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and a Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl has received multiple awards from Bryant during the annual All Star event. Around the NBA, teams gave their respect by committing 24-second and 8-second property opening violations and celebrating Bryant’s famous jersey numbers.

Ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, actors, musicians and other artists expressed their condolences on social media. Athletes from all sports, including some former Bryant teammates, also paid homage.

There are no words to express the pain. I am going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I’m sick now pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest laker of all time is gone. It is difficult to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG – Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

My heart is broken for Kobe and his family. I will never forget the struggles, but what I really admired was the father he was for his girls. Rest in peace old friend with your angel Gianna – Steve Nash (@SteveNash) January 26, 2020

Drive home speechless on this plane! A sad day, bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones. This doesn’t even feel like a real man. – Jared Dudley (@ JaredDudley619) January 26, 2020

Struggle to process what is now reality. Kobe’s life after basketball was just beginning and his second act would be even bigger. His legacy, Gigi’s legacy, will live on forever – Derek Fisher (@derekfisher) January 26, 2020

Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and grief over the tragic death of Kobe Bryant today. Pray for him and his family. – Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020