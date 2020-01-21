Spot koala detection dog that helps save wildlife

Animal rescuers in the NSW Blue Mountains receive help from a specially trained dog called “Smudge”.

The iconic place was hit by fires this summer, and game savers searched the devastation to find surviving and injured koalas.

The puppy is a specially trained sniffer dog that can track the smells of the koalas primarily through their faeces.

Across the country, an estimated 15 million hectares were destroyed by the fires, and just under a million hectares were in the Blue Mountains alone.

Dogs like Smudge can detect fresh faeces with their increased sense of smell and alarm people.

The fires have driven millions of animals out of their natural habitat. When the feces are fresh in one place, Smudge can alert people and they can search the canopies for koalas and check their condition.